 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Spain faces up to Europe’s new terror threat

18 August 2017

8:44 AM

18 August 2017

8:44 AM

Read on

Spain terror attacks: what we know so far

Tom Goodenough

In the early hours of this morning, as police in Barcelona continued to piece together the terrible events on Las Ramblas yesterday afternoon, another vehicle attack occurred in the seaside town of Cambrils, a popular tourist destination about 75 miles south of the Catalonian capital. Five men, some wearing fake explosive belts, drove into crowds and injured seven people, including a police officer, before their car flipped over. Whilst trying to escape the scene, four of the suspects were shot dead on site and one died later after being arrested.

Spanish police say that the Cambrils attack is linked to yesterday’s incident in the Catalonian capital. Vehicle attacks, it seems, constitute a new threat to European cities. Now they have arrived in Spain, too.

Details of the attack in Barcelona continue to emerge, but it has now been confirmed that 13 were killed by the white Fiat van that mowed its way down the tourist-packed Las Ramblas, apparently weaving from side to side in order to maximise the number of people hit. More than a hundred were injured, fifteen of them seriously. Three suspects remain in custody but the driver, who fled the van on foot, has yet to be found. Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack, which Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy has described as “jihadist”. Rajoy has announced three days of national mourning for its victims.


Catalonia – which includes the province of Tarragon, in which Cambrils is located – received some 17.4 million visitors last year, making it the most visited part of Spain. That this sought-after area has seen two vehicle attacks within the space of 12 hours has imbued the task now facing Rajoy with even greater urgency. That task is the formidably difficult one of how to deal with the new threat posed to residents of and visitors to Europe’s most popular cities.

The Spanish national newspapers have been swift to react to the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils. El Mundo declared that the events on Las Ramblas yesterday showed that jihadism “remains without doubt the greatest threat to world peace and security”. The paper goes on to state that its adherents have waged war on “all those nations they consider infidels – that’s to say, those that don’t accept that their radical religious interpretation is the only one possible”.

El Pais said in its editorial that in choosing to attack Barcelona, the terrorists had chosen a city “that represents, like no other, a spirit of open space, democracy and plurality”. The paper also said that the attackers had once more targeted a country “which has been fighting, since the painful date of March 11th, 2004 [when terrorist attacks in Madrid killed 192 people], an energetic and unceasing war against terrorism”.

Other countries recently stricken by this form of murder face the same problem that Spain is now confronting. In Nice last July, Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a van into Bastille Day crowds and killed 86 people. In Berlin last December, 12 people were killed in a vehicle attack at a Christmas market. This June, London saw vehicle attacks in London Bridge and Finsbury Park. UK authorities have placed protective barriers in some locations around London and are considering carrying out security checks on those renting vans. But the facts that this method of assault requires no training and just one easily accessible weapon makes it harder to detect and prevent than more specialised ways of attacking civilians.

As details of the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils continue to emerge, Rajoy has pledged to enforce security in the Catalonian capital and to bring those responsible to justice, saying that terrorism is a “global threat and the response has to be global”. The world’s governments have expressed their condolence and support for Spain, the latest country to be struck by a new kind of terrorism.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Spain’s hunger for political change may be just what Catalonia needs

Catalonia’s quest for independence takes another surreal turn

Spain’s political deadlock finally ends

Was Spain’s ‘new political era’ just a mirage?

It’s no surprise Spain has already blocked Nicola Sturgeon’s half-baked Brexit plan

Spain’s political freeze starts to bite

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Calcutta: city of gods and beggars

Karl Ove Knausgaard discovers the world anew

The best Peter Grimes I’ve ever seen

The marvels of British interwar realism

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close