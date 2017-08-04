Ruth Davidson mocks Theresa May

Theresa May made herself something of a laughing stock during the general election when she was asked what was the naughtiest thing she had ever done. The Prime Minister said her defining act of mischief was running through a field of wheat. Her answer earned her plenty of stick, not least from her political opponents. Now, it’s her allies who are pointing and laughing. With the PM on holiday in Switzerland, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has ridiculed Theresa May by running through a field of wheat herself:

Great to visit @GorgieCityFarm in my constituency with the @ScotTories team. I was encouraged to run through their field of wheat. Naughty. pic.twitter.com/dDujS16yJc — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) August 2, 2017





Mr S thinks that with friends like that, who needs enemies?