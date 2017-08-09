 Skip to Content

Revealed: Jean-Claude Juncker’s £23,500 private jet jaunt

9 August 2017

1:28 PM

Jean-Claude Juncker is a man with few friends in Britain – and that’s before his latest expenses were published following a lengthy fight. It’s fair to say the documents, which were released today, won’t do the president of the European Commission any favours. Juncker claimed thousands of euros worth of expenses for various trips during the first three months of 2016 alone. But the most eye-watering expenditure came on his official visit to Rome in February 2016. As well as claiming £450 (€500) for his accommodation during the one-night trip, Juncker billed taxpayers a whopping £23,500 (€26,000) for a private jet.

Mr S. thinks the next time Juncker makes a trip from Brussels to Rome, he might want to opt for a cheaper alternative: Ryanair travel between the two capitals for just £46 – meaning that Juncker and the nine-strong party he flew with could book all 189 seats on the plane and still save taxpayers £5,000.

