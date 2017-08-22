 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Revealed: Guy Verhofstadt’s well-paid side jobs

22 August 2017

4:42 PM

22 August 2017

4:42 PM

Read on

Al Gore says Brexit was caused by… climate change

Steerpike

Guy Verhofstadt is a busy man. As well as his day job in the European parliament, Verhofstadt has the task of trying to thrash out a deal in his role as its chief Brexit negotiator. But that daunting task – and his dedication to the EU – isn’t stopping the Belgian politician from earning a small fortune for his side jobs away from his taxpayer-funded role. In fact, in a tally of all 748 MEPs, Verhofstadt comes second for his outside earnings – which tally up to at least £175,000 a year.

As an MEP, Verhofstadt already pockets £93,000 a year. But the bulk of his income actually comes from his commitments away from the European parliament. Verhofstadt earns £11,000 a month as a director of investment company Sofina. And as CEO of the boringly-named – but nonetheless well-paying – European Institute of Public Administration, Verhofstadt rakes in another £900 a month.


Of course, those earnings don’t include his speaking fees – which are no doubt being helped by his role at the heart of Brussels’ Brexit negotiations. Verhofstadt is on the roster of a number of top agencies, including Celebrity Speakers Ltd and London Speakers. For these commitments, Verhofstadt pockets another £2,800 a month. All in all, Verhofstadt’s monthly earnings away from parliament tally up to a total of £14,600 a month.

Whatever happens with Brexit, Mr S thinks Verhofstadt is unlikely to end up too badly off…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Guy Verhofstadt is playing politics with his ‘special arrangement’ offer to Brits

From Greece with love

Watch: Labour shadow minister dodges Brexit question 11 times

Nicholas Soames tries to woo Brexiteers with champagne

Watch: John McDonnell’s ‘chaotic breakfast’ Brexit gaffe

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn dodges Brexit question seven times

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The best Peter Grimes I’ve ever seen

Why foreign TV series are so enjoyable – the sex is better

Radio 4’s adaptation of Midnight’s Children would have been unthinkable a few years ago

I’m glad the Mariinksy don’t airbrush La Bayadère’s dodgy local colour

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close