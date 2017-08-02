 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Listen: Labour frontbencher’s Diane Abbott moment

Jeremy Corbyn and Andy McDonald

2 August 2017

4:33 PM

2 August 2017

4:33 PM

Another day, another Labour frontbencher who comes unstuck when asked for a number in an interview. Today’s hapless shadow cabinet member is Andy McDonald – the shadow transport secretary – who took to the airwaves to talk about Labour’s ‘National Transformation Fund’ – a £250bn pot for public spending. So far, so good. But when BBC 5 Live’s Emma Barnett asked for how much of that cash would go towards transport, McDonald quickly ran into trouble:

EB: How much of that will specifically go on transport?

AM: I haven’t, Emma, I haven’t got that in front of me.

EB: But you’re the shadow transport secretary..how can you not know?

AM: I’m telling you…I’ve got lots and lots of figures and stats…rest assured I can let you have details of that in the fullness.

With Diane Abbott and Jeremy Corbyn also memorably failing to get their numbers straight live on air, at least McDonald is in good company on the Labour front bench…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Listen: Diane Abbott’s car-crash interview on Labour’s plan for extra policemen

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn’s Diane Abbott moment

Listen: Vince Cable says he would find it difficult not to vote for Labour MP

Diane Abbott and Tom Watson’s turf war at PMQs

Watch: Dithering Labour frontbencher Jon Ashworth hounded by Piers Morgan

Exclusive video: triumphant Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Labour HQ

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Why I avoid Edinburgh International Festival

I am the only foreign journalist interested in bull-fighting

A party with the last hurrah of Athenian society

I nearly have a house in the country, but not quite

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close