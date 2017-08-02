Listen: Labour frontbencher’s Diane Abbott moment

Another day, another Labour frontbencher who comes unstuck when asked for a number in an interview. Today’s hapless shadow cabinet member is Andy McDonald – the shadow transport secretary – who took to the airwaves to talk about Labour’s ‘National Transformation Fund’ – a £250bn pot for public spending. So far, so good. But when BBC 5 Live’s Emma Barnett asked for how much of that cash would go towards transport, McDonald quickly ran into trouble:

EB: How much of that will specifically go on transport?

AM: I haven’t, Emma, I haven’t got that in front of me.

EB: But you’re the shadow transport secretary..how can you not know?

AM: I’m telling you…I’ve got lots and lots of figures and stats…rest assured I can let you have details of that in the fullness.