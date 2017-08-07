 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money

Jacqueline Gold, founder of Ann Summers, on how she became one of Britain’s richest women

7 August 2017

10:45 AM

7 August 2017

10:45 AM

Ann Summers chief executive Jacqueline Gold has been credited with transforming the lingerie company into a more female-friendly business – and in the process has become Britain’s 16th richest woman, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List. So what was the key to her success? Gold believes that identifying a gap in the market was what turned Ann Summers into such a recognisable brand.

‘I knew that women were desperate to buy sexy lingerie and sex toys, but there wasn’t anywhere they could do that which offered a female-friendly, safe environment.’ she explains.

‘I spoke to friends and saw that we could replicate the popular concept of ‘at home’ parties, but with Ann Summers products. The reaction from that very first party demonstrated instantly that customers loved it, and we haven’t looked back since.’

Gold believes that in business, it is far too easy to get distracted by what your competitors are doing: ‘It’s important to stay focussed on your own business, whilst keeping a regular check on what others in the market are doing.’

It has not always been plain sailing for Gold. As a woman, she has met with opposition to her ideas in the boardroom – and the recent row over the gender pay gap at the BBC suggests that attitudes are still slow to change.

‘When I started in business 35 years ago there were very few women in business. Where we are now is of course a huge move on from that time, but I am so disappointed that we are still having to have conversations about gender equality in the workplace. I would have thought that in 35 years more would have changed.’


‘Equality in the workplace is a huge passion of mine and we all need to be doing more. This isn’t just a female issue, it is everyone’s issue. For individuals, businesses, business leaders and the government to all pull together and start to make real changes in this area.’

‘We need more female role models, better flexible working, more support for working parents, balanced careers advice and we need more women to shout about their success and for men to help promote these successes too. We all have a responsibility to ensure that the next generation isn’t still having this conversation and that the doors are fully open to all.’

She argues that there are many facets to being a successful businesswoman and running a business – and that there is more to success than making millions.

‘To run a successful business, whether it has a turnover of £100,000 or £150m, is about showing a passion for what you do, having a focus and drive to succeed, truly understanding what your customer wants and being a leader that inspires and encourages.’

But despite the time pressures of being an entrepreneur, Gold believes that work-life balance is important: ‘Being in business is a full-time job, but it doesn’t have to take over and it’s not healthy for it to take over. Balance between home and work life is critical.’

She offers the following advice to would-be entrepreneurs setting out in the business world today:

‘You have to have a thick skin and be willing to stand up for what you believe in, but you don’t have to be aggressive to do this. Stay true to yourself and your style of management and people will respect you for that.’

Gold believes that the Ann Summers’ business still has longevity despite the challenges of Brexit, terrorism and soaring business rates: ‘There is no doubt that the [UK] High Street has been a challenging place for all retailers over the last few years, but I believe it’s important that we continue to focus on our high streets and on creating an experience for our customers to enjoy.’

‘Ann Summers has had a presence on the British High Street for many years. We are committed to continuing this presence in to the future and creating a unique shopping experience for our customers.’

She adds: ‘People will always have sex, and there are of course peaks when people are having more sex than not. The trend for staying in rather than going out has been good for us; as you might expect, people want to have fun nights in at home and Ann Summers provides many solutions for ensuring you have a very fun night whether that’s an Ann Summers party with your best friends, or date night with your partner.’

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

How to close the gender pay gap

The self-employed power Britain. Tax them more at your peril, Philip Hammond

How to beat villa holiday scams

single

The price of being single

How shareholders can help keep large businesses in check

How to plan for retirement if you are self-employed

Show comments

Coffee House

14 questions Owen Jones and Venezuela’s silent fans on the left must answer

7 August 2017 16:27

Dear Owen, I hear you have finally broken your silence on Venezuela. With that in mind, here are a few questions…

How alt-right was Roman Britain?

7 August 2017 15:17

Over the weekend I, like a good dozen others, endured the Twitter rage of Nassim Nicholas Taleb, an old man…

The furore surrounding the Brexit divorce bill is hotting up

7 August 2017 13:30

The furore surrounding the Brexit divorce bill is hotting up. The weekend’s papers saw speculation that Britain would cough up…

Tina Stowell is right – going tieless could magnify class division in parliament 

7 August 2017 11:58

John Bercow’s decision to allow MPs in the House of Commons to dispense with ties has been hailed by some as a…

France is getting fed up with Brigitte Macron

7 August 2017 11:17

Having recently hosted Bono and Rihanna and taken centre stage during Donald Trump’s visit to France, Brigitte Macron now has a…

Life after No. 10 is not what David Cameron was hoping for

7 August 2017 8:24

This article originally appeared in the Spectator in March. It is being reposted on Coffee House after the former Prime…

David Cameron’s festival chillaxing backfires

7 August 2017 8:02

David Cameron is making the most of life after Downing Street. Having recently been photographed enjoying the high life in…

Girl power: give women’s sport the credit it deserves

6 August 2017 12:00

England won the cricket World Cup for the fourth time. Huzzah! England reached the semi-finals of the European football championship.…

For Iraq’s Kurds, independence looks tantalisingly close

6 August 2017 11:00

Next month, Iraq’s Kurds head to the polls in an eagerly-awaited independence referendum. Ahead of the vote, on September 25th,…

Why fudging Ireland’s Brexit border issue can only mean Troubles ahead

6 August 2017 8:30

The question of what kind of border after Brexit will exist between Northern Ireland and the Republic will, I predict,…

Kevin Myers’ eager critics should feel ashamed of themselves

6 August 2017 7:42

I have been out of the country for a little while, doing my bit to support the Greek economy. I…

Why Amber Rudd is the favourite to get Ruth Davidson’s endorsement in the next Tory leadership race

5 August 2017 10:37

There are few people whose endorsement will be more valuable in the next Tory leadership contest than Ruth Davidson’s. She…

How Britain should handle a Trump visit, by the former ambassador to Washington

5 August 2017 10:06

For reasons I find hard to fathom the French did not come out in force to riot against the recent…

Spectator competition winners: Ode on a potato peeler

5 August 2017 9:45

The idea for the latest challenge, to submit a poem about a domestic object, came to me when reading about…

Ukip’s interim leader on Nigel Farage, Brexit and his party’s death spiral

5 August 2017 9:30

‘Some wine? How about a beer? Shall we settle into a good old pub?’ I make these suggestions to Ukip’s…

Parliament’s new tribe

5 August 2017 8:30

Politics is such a fickle game that it’s perfectly acceptable to believe six impossible things before breakfast without ever having…

Ireland’s Taoiseach talks tough on Brexit

4 August 2017 17:03

There are three areas on which the EU insists that the Brexit negotiations must make progress on, before proper trade…

Ruth Davidson mocks Theresa May

4 August 2017 15:09

Theresa May made herself something of a laughing stock during the general election when she was asked what was the…

Mueller’s grand jury could bring down Trump’s presidency

4 August 2017 14:37

Donald Trump has a yuge problem in special prosecutor Robert Swan Mueller III. The American president’s anger at having this…

The pill-popping future of work looks terrifying

4 August 2017 13:29

In Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, a dystopia rules mankind in a way that renders the masses compliant consumers. The apex…

What the papers say: Mark Carney, Brexit & Corbyn’s silence over Venezuela

4 August 2017 8:33

Mark Carney is often accused of being downbeat about Brexit. But the Bank of England’s quarterly inflation report is ‘more…

Could a new backbench tribe help Theresa May fix social care?

3 August 2017 18:52

This time a year ago, Westminster was trying to work out what Mayism was. Perhaps, we wondered, it was a…

In defence of Neymar’s transfer fee

3 August 2017 17:47

A season ticket at the Parc des Princes, home to Paris Saint-Germain, will set you back somewhere between £336 and…

Trump is right to be worried about the breakdown in US-Russia relations

3 August 2017 16:57

Imagine the gale-force political winds that it takes to make Donald Trump do something he doesn’t want to do. Yet…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close