 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Is Theresa May preparing to cross her Brexit ‘red line’?

23 August 2017

8:49 AM

23 August 2017

8:49 AM

Read on

Al Gore says Brexit was caused by… climate change

Steerpike

Theresa May could not have been any clearer: the UK is leaving the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice after Brexit. Here’s what she told the Tory party conference back in October:

‘Let’s state one thing loud and clear: we are not leaving the European Union only to give up control of immigration all over again. And we are not leaving only to return to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice. That’s not going to happen.’

And for those who didn’t get the memo, here she was in January:

“So we will take back control of our laws and bring an end to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in Britain.”

Now, things aren’t quite so clear. In the government’s position paper on the matter, which is published this afternoon, a new word has popped up. Ministers say they are seeking to ensure the UK will no longer be under the “direct jurisdiction” of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) after Brexit. Given how carefully combed through these documents will have been, an addition like this is no accident. For the government, there is no doubt of the benefit of trying to find some wiggle room here. The ECJ plays a key role in essentially arbitrating the single market – settling disputes between member countries, for example – so accepting that the ECJ might play some, indirect role in influencing British law after Brexit makes the possibility of a deal more likely.


Of course though, not everyone is happy. Bernard Jenkin, most likely speaking for a number of his colleagues on the Tory backbenches, said that the court “should not have any role” when Britain leaves the EU. While the Sun, in its editorial, is clear what it doesn’t want: ‘Anything which allows the ECJ to maintain its hold over us must be resisted’.

Labour meanwhile is continuing its policy of having its cake and eating it on Brexit. After earlier calling on the Prime Minister to ditch the “ideological and deeply unhelpful red line”, Keir Starmer, shadow Brexit secretary, is now somewhat less impressed by this apparent ‘U-turn’:

“The repeated reference to ending the ‘direct jurisdiction’ of the ECJ is potentially significant. This appears to contradict the red line laid out in the prime minister’s Lancaster House speech and the government’s white paper, which stated there could be no future role of the ECJ and that all laws will be interpreted by judges in this country.”

On the Today programme, it was left to Dominic Raab to explain the position the government might take. The justice minister said that many disputes could be ironed out through diplomatic channels or what he called ‘sub committees of experts’, who would oversee technical issues arising from disagreements. His third solution – a form of international arbitration – is where things get more complicated for the government to reconcile with the PM’s ‘red line’.

Raab said that the UK would appoint an arbitrator – and so, too, would the EU – to sit on a panel to iron out ‘bones of contention’. Raab said that this setup would be ‘fundamentally different’ from the ECJ status quo, because it will involve arbitrators rather than judges. But whether all sides can be convinced that this arrangement doesn’t cross Theresa May’s ‘red line’ will be crucial to the success of this proposal. And if Brexit supporters don’t buy it, the government should brace itself for the backlash.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Theresa May is heading for trouble over the Brexit ‘divorce’ bill

What the papers say: It’s time for some Brexit clarity

What the papers say: The dangers of a rushed Brexit

The furore surrounding the Brexit divorce bill is hotting up

Is Theresa May’s Scots Brexit charm offensive working?

Is Theresa May rowing back on ‘Brexit means Brexit’?

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

To survive, universities need to become elitist once again

Action soars but acting plummets on Game of Thrones

In my other life, I’m a water engineer

Karl Ove Knausgaard discovers the world anew

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close