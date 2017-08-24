 Skip to Content

Is Islam antithetical to western values?

24 August 2017

12:38 PM

24 August 2017

12:38 PM

We’re losing this cat-and-mouse terror game

Rod Liddle

I just thought you ought to see this article, in case you hadn’t already. Granted, it’s from a journalist who has been demonstrably wrong on almost everything he’s written since the Iraq War (He liked the war. He thought the war was great. He said it would all work out nicely).

But even so, this is a stretch too far. Because one Imam is opposed to enforced marriages, and some other Muslims might be quite courteous from time to time, that means Islam is not antithetical to western values? How does the chap exist within this delusion. When will the oxygen run out?

