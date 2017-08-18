 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Is Donald Trump now at war with Trumpism?

18 August 2017

9:15 PM

18 August 2017

9:15 PM

Read on

Why it’s a shame Steve Bannon is being sidelined

James Delingpole

Ding dong Steve Bannon is gone – and all the liberal world order is cock a hoop. As Democrat congressman Tim Ryan said, ‘Good. He had no business being there to begin with.’ Or as Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. put it, ‘Steve Bannon should have never been a White House official.’

Maybe it is a good thing that Steve Bannon, an apocalyptic thinker better suited to Breitbart and Talk Radio agitation than real power, is gone. And yet and yet – in the craziness that is Trumpland, Bannon was the closest thing to a coherent strategic thinker in the White House. Who is there now?


Bannon had principles – mad ones, perhaps – but a thought-through worldview. I’m not convinced anybody else in the White House does. Bannon reportedly kept a list to remind the President of his campaign pledges on immigration, Obamacare and battling the global elites. His departure now begs the question: what’s happened to Trumpism? Is Trump now at war with Trumpism? And if Trump doesn’t have the movement that put him in power, what does he have?

Bannon’s departure has been expected for some time. In fact, given that he appears to have been sidelined in early April, following the US bombing of the Assad regime in Syria and his departure from the national security council, it’s remarkable that he has lasted as long as he did. He and Trump’s alliance was always a marriage of convenience. Bannon dresses like a slob; Trump cares a lot about matters sartorial. Bannon’s differences with the dapper son-in-law Jared Kushner have been well-reported – although it’s worth noting that the two men were actually quite close before and after the election. But Bannon’s influence over the administration has dwindled in the last few months. It was well-known that he was behind a lot of the leaks which have so annoyed Trump. Bannon was crucial to winning Trump the election, but in power his ability to impress Trump has decreased.

Bannon’s extraordinary interview with American Prospect earlier this week, in which he essentially dismissed Trump’s North Korean policy as a crazy distraction from the great economic war with China, suggested he knew his time was nearly up. The generals – John Kelly, H R McMaster, and James Mattis – appear to be controlling things. The generals can do message discipline, and present a sense of order in an otherwise chaotic administration. But should we comforted by that? Or is this just another sign that the Trump administration – the government of the most powerful country in the world, remember – has no idea what it is doing?

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Donald Trump’s latest White House appointment is shockingly conventional

Trump’s presidency will stain America for years to come

Donald Trump is listening to his generals – and that’s great news for Britain

Donald Trump turns on Steve Bannon

A Donald-Boris alliance would be good for Brexit

How Breitbart hijacks right-wing populism

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Calcutta: city of gods and beggars

Karl Ove Knausgaard discovers the world anew

The best Peter Grimes I’ve ever seen

The marvels of British interwar realism

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close