 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

In pardoning Joe Arpaio, Trump has shown contempt for yet another American ideal

Trump and Joe Arpaio

26 August 2017

6:47 PM

26 August 2017

6:47 PM

Donald Trump’s decision to pardon Joe Arpaio — his first exercise of the Article II prerogative — is not an act of mercy. It does not mend, it provokes. It neither asks for remorse nor enjoins an expression of regret from the recipient. It sets a man who offended society’s laws above the society that tried to hold him accountable. We are the sinners; Sheriff Joe is invited to forgive us. Thus has the President of United States contorted moral reasoning and constitutional propriety. 

Arpaio is a former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, where he made a name for himself as a tough cop on the illegal immigration beat. He sought out this celebrity, ever-eager for the cameras, a drawled soundbite always on hand. Arpaio was a tabloid TV crime-fighter, Dirty Harry for the Nancy Grace era. In the early days, though, he was what the residents of Maricopa County wanted and when Barack Obama arrived on the scene, and openly refused to enforce immigration laws, Arpaio hit pay dirt. He became ‘America’s Sheriff’ to cable news producers and played up to his brute image with policing and incarceration practices lifted from a third-world labour camp. 

Arpaio set up Tent City, an open-air jail that he described proudly as a ‘concentration camp’. There prisoners, mostly suspected illegal aliens, were kept in boiling temperatures, forced to wear pink underwear, and paraded through the streets. Female prisoners were not immune from his harsh measures — when he brought back chain gangs, he create a special one just for women. Prisoners were treated worse than dogs— literally; he spent more money on food for his guard dogs than for those in his custody.

Amazingly to squishy European ears, none of that is what landed him in trouble. Rather, he was convicted of contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to stop profiling Hispanic drivers in traffic stops. He was due to be sentenced later this year, having already lost re-election to a new sheriff who has closed down Arpaio’s ‘concentration camp’. In pardoning him, Trump has sent another signal to his hardcore, nativist supporters, though the President has never sufficiently mastered the dogwhistle so that the rest of us can’t hear it.

We are becoming accustomed to authoritarian nationalism, which looks likely to stand us in good stead for the next decade or so. What is so offensive about Trump’s pardon is its reminder of his essential tackiness. He is transfixed by celebrity, in the sway of television like so many of his generation have been. America is not wanting for thug cops but Arpaio received a pardon because he has been on Fox News, Trump’s information source of choice, and because he played up to the TV archetype of the lawman who shoots first, Miranda be damned.

On some level, Trump perhaps believes he has struck a blow for every hard-drinking Irish cop who ever had the Captain on his ass for slapping about some punk mugger or who got gunned down by a needle-pusher two days before retirement. When Trump looks at Arpaio he sees Sergeant Joe Friday, even as the rest of us see Maniac Cop.

But Trump’s real offence is not pop-cultural; it is to the constitution he vowed to uphold. In Federalist No. 74, Hamilton describes the presidential pardon as ‘the benign prerogative’ and reasoned that, without mercy, ‘justice would wear a countenance too sanguinary and cruel’. Trump has turned the prerogative malign, exploiting a mechanism for compassion to excuse and extol a man who revelled in the sanguine and the cruel — who made a career out of it. The President has shown contempt for every other American ideal so justice was lucky to make it this far.

Mercy is not easy. President Obama commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, who as Private Bradley Manning betrayed the United States and put lives at risk. Manning, however, expressed remorse. Whether pardoning a traitor is wise or just is questionable but it is merciful. It is impossible to forgive Arpaio because he does not believe he has trespassed. He boasts of his crime; he is prideful. And now he has a piece of paper signed in the Oval Office to tell him he was right all along.

See also

What to read next

The method behind Donald Trump’s fire-and-fury madness

Trump is treating Kim Jong-un like a rival New York real estate developer

Reince Priebus’s departure shows Trump is tiring of the Republican establishment

Is Trump really about to rain down ‘fire and fury’ on North Korea?

What the papers say: The danger of Trump’s war of words

Yet again, Trump’s presidency has conformed to a Saturday Night Live sketch

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The irony of pumping iron

Witty gun-slingers, exhibitionist aggro-mongering and a new low... Edinburgh Fringe roundup

The lost pleasure of reading aloud

Funny, sympathetic Netflix series on autism won’t please the righteous

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close