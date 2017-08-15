 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

In defence of Britain’s political centre

15 August 2017

4:20 PM

15 August 2017

4:20 PM

Read on

Will the EU agree to the government’s Brexit customs union plans?

Tom Goodenough

Writing in the Times today, Hugo Rifkind charges that centrists do not want to smash up the existing order and start again. As someone who runs a centrist think tank, I can only say: guilty as charged, your honour. And if it please the court, I’d like a further crime to be taken into consideration: I like Britain. By that I mean I don’t recognise the bleak caricatures of this country offered by many people who define themselves as Right or Left.  

The Right’s description of a country enfeebled by regulation and tax and divided by migration is a nonsense that ignores the necessary role of the state in making markets work fairly and in providing essential services. At worst, it is a view that is dishonest about the benefits (economic and social) that come from being open to ideas and talents from other countries.

The Left’s story of a brutal neoliberal economic battlefield where the rich get richer and the poor are ground into the dust by unconstrained corporations and cackling bankers overlooks the awkward fact that income inequality has been falling. It also ignores the good that responsible businesses can do by innovating, investing and employing.

Simply, they’re both wrong, and not just about the facts. They’re wrong because they don’t like modern Britain, Britain as it is today, and they don’t like it because it doesn’t conform to the template they find in their textbooks and ideologies.

This is why being in the centre, eschewing dogma and doctrine, offers such great intellectual and political potential. Intellectually, we don’t have to worry whether an idea meets some daft purity test, whether Hayek or Marx would approve of a policy. We just do what works. Sometimes that might mean the State doing or spending more, perhaps by offering extra cash to good teachers to buy houses near schools in poor areas. Sometimes it might mean the State doing or taxing less, perhaps by giving families tax relief on the costs of caring for elderly relatives. 


When it comes to markets, we neither worship nor demonise. They should neither run unchecked nor be replaced by state diktat. Instead, the state, business and society should together strike the balance where sensible regulation, informed consumers and responsible companies combine to create and share the greatest possible wealth in the fairest possible way.

Politically, we don’t start from the position of disliking or lamenting modern Britain. We celebrate it. Historically speaking, contemporary Britain balances a responsible state and dynamic markets fairly well. Socially, we are a model of toleration and unity compared to many similar nations.   

This is not to say that things are working perfectly. Quite the contrary.  Patriots love their country as it is, nationalists as they imagine it to be. We are patriots, so we can assess and address Britain’s strengths and weaknesses on the basis of facts, not fantasy.  

Falling wages and stagnant social mobility are fuelling the anger that power the ideologues. We must solve those problems to assuage that anger in order to stop our vibrant, open Britain being broken by those who wield ideas like weapons in a war on the country the rest of us know and love.  

We haven’t always done the best job in explaining our centrism in terms of patriotism and passion though. Too often, we’ve looked and sounded like bloodless technocrats or, worse, sneering elitists who either cannot understand or cannot tolerate the emotions that are a factor in many voters’ decisions. 

Brexit is proving a stern test of centrists’ willingness and ability to engage and understand with voters beyond our normal comfort zone of the educated and cosmopolitan. Any centrist who expects to win the argument on Brexit simply by sitting back and waiting for Leavers to accept that leaving could have enormous costs is doomed to fail.  Likewise any movement that treats Leave voters and their representatives with contempt.

Better to understand and match those voters’ feelings with emotion of our own: pride in our country, its past and its potential. Centrists can save Britain from the extremists on both sides, but to do that we have to show that we love this country, and why. That includes the bits of Britain that don’t – at the moment, at least – agree with us. 

Instead of talking of the Centre as part of some common international understanding shared by others of similar education and outlook, we must find and explain the elements of our centrism that are uniquely British. This isn’t hard. Centrism is about doing common-sense things to make the country and the world more fair. Common sense and fair play are what makes Britain great. To win the argument, we must understand and explain that centrism is an expression of Britishness. Things could fall apart. The British centre must hold. 

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Bad news for the Tories: Corbyn has learned to love the centre

In defence of Niall Ferguson

Jeremy Corbyn is Britain’s first truly post-modern politician

Mark Carney’s gospel: give us an interest rate rise, Lord – but not yet

Watch: Labour shadow minister dodges Brexit question 11 times

Politicians are still not sure what Brexit means or whether they can make a success of it

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Why is your holiday exchange rate so awful? Investors see hope for the eurozone

The way the BBC constantly asks you to log in to iPlayer is sneaky

Sweetpea Slight’s adventures in theatreland were far from sweet

Could the new head of the Berlin Phil be a game-changer?

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close