 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Spectator Money

How one London junction is raking in fines of £200,000 per day

14 August 2017

12:24 PM

14 August 2017

12:24 PM

Driving in central London is a minefield at the best of times. What with the confusion of the congestion charge zone, one-way streets at every turn, cyclists all over the place and it being nigh-on impossible to park, it’s a wonder that anyone even tries to drive in London. Perhaps this is all a tactic by the Mayor to put off drivers from coming in to the capital. It does seem like a pretty good tactic, to be fair.

The latest gripe is about one particular junction in Bank, from which cars are banned, and only buses and bikes are allowed to drive through. However, the rules were only changed last year, in a bid to reduce the number of accidents in that particular area. It’s not the change of rules that’s upset people, though. What is causing an issue is that the fact that since 7 June, the City of London has been issuing Penalty Charge Notices at a cost of £130 to motorists travelling through the junction, which is policed by seven separate cameras. In the first month, from 7 June to 14 July, these cameras captured an average of 1,500 cars passing though the junction each day. That means that, according to figures released by the City of London in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, this one junction is raking in fines of over £16,000 an hour; almost £200,000 per day. Is this all really in the name of ‘safety’, then – or is it a clever ploy by the council to bring in some extra dosh?

A few years ago, a similar story was causing a stir, about a ‘box junction’ with yellow hashed lines in Fulham, which generated £2.7million in fines in just one year for Hammersmith and Fulham Council. That junction was only serving an average of 111 fines per day though – and even that caused a rumpus. I suppose the crux of the matter is whether this is a safety issue, as the City of London suggests, or a money-making scheme which others, including the Tory MP Charlie Elphicke, suggest.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Drivers face massive fines for parking on the pavement

Frequently forget where your car is parked? It could cost you more than a red face

Why your next car will cost you more: reforms mean higher costs for motorists

The young are tired of London – and who can blame them?

Is it time to take a close look at the prime London property market? Spectator Money investigates

Sod the fines, parents are right to save on holiday costs

Show comments

Coffee House

This is what happens when you compare Donald Trump to Jeremy Corbyn

14 August 2017 10:41

When you tweet as often as I do, you learn to take the rough with the smooth. Even though it…

David Mundell has the last laugh at the Fringe

14 August 2017 10:31

The one positive to the snap election for the Tories was the resurgence of Scottish Conservatism. As the SNP suffered big…

What the papers say: The dangers of a rushed Brexit

14 August 2017 8:22

Theresa May is back from holiday and the Brexit work continues in earnest. Over the next few days, two key papers…

The alt-Right have widened the rift between Trump and the Republican establishment

13 August 2017 20:10

On Sunday morning the White House, in an unsigned statement, came out swinging against ‘nephew-nazi and all extremist groups.’ Leave…

Spectator competition winners: reader, I ate him: literary classics/horror mash-ups

13 August 2017 9:45

The latest comp, which called for extracts from a mash-up of a literary classic of your choice and horror fiction,…

Jeremy Corbyn still cannot bear to condemn his fallen idols in Venezuela

13 August 2017 9:30

Jeremy Corbyn finally broke his silence on Venezuela this week, but in the manner of a man who has his…

Francis Spufford: How I write

13 August 2017 9:00

I have a beautifully quiet workroom at home, but somehow the expectant hush in there raises the stakes intolerably, and…

David Cameron’s kept his head down, so let him chillax

13 August 2017 8:30

David Cameron was in the news again this week after being paid £1 million a minute to give a speech…

Even in the cesspit of elite football, the Neymar deal has a pungent whiff to it

12 August 2017 9:30

In a quiet season for business news, the giant cesspit that is the world of elite football can be relied…

Trump hasn’t drained the swamp – he’s put the military in charge of it

12 August 2017 8:30

Dwight Eisenhower was right to warn Americans in 1961 of the ‘military industrial complex’, but perhaps it is now the…

The panic about a Brexit legal limbo isn’t justified

12 August 2017 8:15

In widely reported remarks earlier this week, Lord Neuberger, the outgoing President of the Supreme Court, called for Parliament to…

Paid police informants are a necessary evil

11 August 2017 16:46

Police paying a convicted child rapist to be a covert informant will always turn stomachs. But the real stomach-churner is…

Trump is treating Kim Jong-un like a rival New York real estate developer

11 August 2017 16:09

When I first heard Donald Trump threaten North Korea with “fire and fury,” I immediately despaired—because I’m sick and tired…

The method behind Donald Trump’s fire-and-fury madness

11 August 2017 15:20

Donald Trump’s latest eruption – saying that his threat of fire and fury didn’t go far enough – will have…

The battle for Scottish independence is far from over

11 August 2017 15:00

It is August and, except in Washington and Pyongyang, the square root of heehaw is happening. This poses certain difficulties…

Books Podcast: The art of the sequel

11 August 2017 13:48

We live in an age when sequels to, and re-imaginings of, the classics, seem to be a larger part of…

Jeremy Corbyn has no idea how hard life is in Venezuela

11 August 2017 13:22

And so Jeremy Corbyn has decided not to condemn the thugs who run Venezuela and instead would like us to…

The reality of Europe’s migrant crisis

11 August 2017 9:33

So here’s an interesting thing. Footage so striking that even the BBC has run with it. This is the film…

What the papers say: The uncomfortable truths about the grooming gangs

11 August 2017 8:38

Modern slavery is affecting every town and city in Britain, according to the National Crime Agency. Despite William Wilberforce saying…

Scottish nationalism is having a nervous breakdown

10 August 2017 14:19

When Nicola Sturgeon’s indyref2 gamble backfired and the SNP got slapped around in the election, it was only a matter of…

Fiona Hill’s key role in the fight against modern slavery

10 August 2017 12:38

This article is, partly, about Fiona Hill. You remember Fiona Hill, the most evil woman in Britain, the wicked, snarling…

Sales of The Spectator hit a new 189-year high

10 August 2017 12:00

The UK magazine industry figures have just been published, and The Spectator has an extraordinary set of results to report.…

The Spectator Podcast: Fire and fury

10 August 2017 11:26

On this week’s episode, we’re discussing the war of words between President Trump and North Korea, and asking whether it…

What the papers say: The danger of Trump’s war of words

10 August 2017 8:09

Donald Trump’s fighting talk has the world worried. But his promise to bring ‘fire and fury’ to North Korea will…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close