 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Culture House Daily

Game of Thrones has its first winner: Bronn

Bronn fires the anti-dragon crossbow / Sky Atlantic

7 August 2017

5:39 PM

7 August 2017

5:39 PM

For the third episode in a row, Game of Thrones has devoted its final act to the sort of blockbuster battle sequence that would’ve been unthinkable on TV a few years ago. Now it’s a weekly treat, and the dish presented to us in ‘The Spoils of War’ was the most visceral, disarming battle since Jon Snow and Ramsay Bolton went head to head in the sludge at Winterfell.

Indeed, the sequence – led by a shot of Bronn in the chaos which owes a lot to the opening scene of The Revenant – overshadows all that comes before it. Raised eyebrows abound as Jon and Dany enjoy a deeply flirtatious look at cave paintings, whilst Arya, Sansa and Bran are reunited (reminding us that three way conversations between child actors are, at best, tedious). In King’s Landing, Cersei settles her debts with the Iron Bank and immediately takes out a second mortgage on the Red Keep. But this episode is really about the clash between the looters of Highgarden and the Dothraki horde (oh, and a full grown dragon ridden by the presumptive queen of the Seven Kingdoms), with one character rising above the fray: Bronn.

This was an episode that reminded us that the ultimate battles – for the Iron Throne and against the army of the dead – are not the only successes and failures in the Game of Thrones universe. Bronn, a Flea Bottom dwelling sellsword, is in a position where he’s bartering for the keys to Highgarden, historic seat of one of the greatest houses in Westeros. But Bronn has not just been elevated in terms of titles, cash and castles; he’s become the great hero of the baddies. For seven seasons now, he’s been fighting for the teams we dislike – against the Starks, for the Lannisters, and now firing arrows into Drogon – without becoming a villain himself. Indeed, because of Bronn, whom we like far more than the one dimensional Dothraki, we’re in danger of sympathising with House Lannister as their troops are immolated from the sky and scythed down on the ground.


Bronn is the ebb and flow, the rise and fall, of Game of Thrones, far more than the lords and ladies who have merely shuffled their cards over several years. Bronn started without a hand at all and even though he still doesn’t hold all the aces (that sort of social mobility is reserved for Littlefinger), he has solid cards and he plays them with the chutzpah of a man throwing himself in the way of dragonfire. He is a mercurial presence in the narrative, spinning our impressions of characters on a sixpence: he redeemed Tyrion when he seemed to be little more than drunken comic relief, and he has inadvertently redeemed Jaime, in the face of incontrovertible criticisms. He is in the awkward position of being the hero of House Lannister, the side everyone is rooting against.

The final 10 minutes of ‘The Spoils of War’ create the same sort of bladder-clenching exhilaration that characterised ‘The Battle of the Bastards’, ‘The Watchers on the Wall’ and ‘Hardhome’. That it comes out of nowhere and is set against backdrops that initially look like the painted landscapes of 1940s Westerns, was initially disarming, but the crush of steel, flesh and fire that ensued was distraction enough. If this is what they’re offering up as the coda to a mid-season episode, then it is hard to avoid drooling in anticipation of what will be served up when ice and fire climatically, and conclusively, meet.

For now, however, we shall have to make do with a chargrilled army and an unlikely hero. In its final moment, as Jaime faces annihilation at the mouth of the Khaleesi’s wounded dragon, the show reminds us that, while the biggest Game has yet to be won, there are smaller triumphs to be celebrated. Ser Bronn of the Blackwater not only brings down a dragon, he also makes a final second tackle that Bobby Moore would be proud of. The Game may not be over – though his race may soon be run – but Bronn is already a winner.

Game of Thrones airs on Sky Atlantic on Mondays at 2am and 9pm.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Game of Thrones gets back to brutal business

Game of Thrones? More like a game of Risk

How Game of Thrones is shaping up as the new season begins

Game of Thrones: ‘Our Island Story’ for the HBO generation

Game of Thrones premiere at the Tower of London, review: the pride before the fall

Game of Thrones returns with more of a whimper than a bang

Show comments

Coffee House

14 questions Owen Jones and Venezuela’s silent fans on the left must answer

7 August 2017 16:27

Dear Owen, I hear you have finally broken your silence on Venezuela. With that in mind, here are a few questions…

How alt-right was Roman Britain?

7 August 2017 15:17

Over the weekend I, like a good dozen others, endured the Twitter rage of Nassim Nicholas Taleb, an old man…

The furore surrounding the Brexit divorce bill is hotting up

7 August 2017 13:30

The furore surrounding the Brexit divorce bill is hotting up. The weekend’s papers saw speculation that Britain would cough up…

Tina Stowell is right – going tieless could magnify class division in parliament 

7 August 2017 11:58

John Bercow’s decision to allow MPs in the House of Commons to dispense with ties has been hailed by some as a…

France is getting fed up with Brigitte Macron

7 August 2017 11:17

Having recently hosted Bono and Rihanna and taken centre stage during Donald Trump’s visit to France, Brigitte Macron now has a…

Life after No. 10 is not what David Cameron was hoping for

7 August 2017 8:24

This article originally appeared in the Spectator in March. It is being reposted on Coffee House after the former Prime…

David Cameron’s festival chillaxing backfires

7 August 2017 8:02

David Cameron is making the most of life after Downing Street. Having recently been photographed enjoying the high life in…

Girl power: give women’s sport the credit it deserves

6 August 2017 12:00

England won the cricket World Cup for the fourth time. Huzzah! England reached the semi-finals of the European football championship.…

For Iraq’s Kurds, independence looks tantalisingly close

6 August 2017 11:00

Next month, Iraq’s Kurds head to the polls in an eagerly-awaited independence referendum. Ahead of the vote, on September 25th,…

Why fudging Ireland’s Brexit border issue can only mean Troubles ahead

6 August 2017 8:30

The question of what kind of border after Brexit will exist between Northern Ireland and the Republic will, I predict,…

Kevin Myers’ eager critics should feel ashamed of themselves

6 August 2017 7:42

I have been out of the country for a little while, doing my bit to support the Greek economy. I…

Why Amber Rudd is the favourite to get Ruth Davidson’s endorsement in the next Tory leadership race

5 August 2017 10:37

There are few people whose endorsement will be more valuable in the next Tory leadership contest than Ruth Davidson’s. She…

How Britain should handle a Trump visit, by the former ambassador to Washington

5 August 2017 10:06

For reasons I find hard to fathom the French did not come out in force to riot against the recent…

Spectator competition winners: Ode on a potato peeler

5 August 2017 9:45

The idea for the latest challenge, to submit a poem about a domestic object, came to me when reading about…

Ukip’s interim leader on Nigel Farage, Brexit and his party’s death spiral

5 August 2017 9:30

‘Some wine? How about a beer? Shall we settle into a good old pub?’ I make these suggestions to Ukip’s…

Parliament’s new tribe

5 August 2017 8:30

Politics is such a fickle game that it’s perfectly acceptable to believe six impossible things before breakfast without ever having…

Ireland’s Taoiseach talks tough on Brexit

4 August 2017 17:03

There are three areas on which the EU insists that the Brexit negotiations must make progress on, before proper trade…

Ruth Davidson mocks Theresa May

4 August 2017 15:09

Theresa May made herself something of a laughing stock during the general election when she was asked what was the…

Mueller’s grand jury could bring down Trump’s presidency

4 August 2017 14:37

Donald Trump has a yuge problem in special prosecutor Robert Swan Mueller III. The American president’s anger at having this…

The pill-popping future of work looks terrifying

4 August 2017 13:29

In Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, a dystopia rules mankind in a way that renders the masses compliant consumers. The apex…

What the papers say: Mark Carney, Brexit & Corbyn’s silence over Venezuela

4 August 2017 8:33

Mark Carney is often accused of being downbeat about Brexit. But the Bank of England’s quarterly inflation report is ‘more…

Could a new backbench tribe help Theresa May fix social care?

3 August 2017 18:52

This time a year ago, Westminster was trying to work out what Mayism was. Perhaps, we wondered, it was a…

In defence of Neymar’s transfer fee

3 August 2017 17:47

A season ticket at the Parc des Princes, home to Paris Saint-Germain, will set you back somewhere between £336 and…

Trump is right to be worried about the breakdown in US-Russia relations

3 August 2017 16:57

Imagine the gale-force political winds that it takes to make Donald Trump do something he doesn’t want to do. Yet…

The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close