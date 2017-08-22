From Greece with love

Since Britain voted to leave the EU, the decision has been met with derision and mockery by many foreign media outlets – with the New York Times concluding that ‘no Dunkirk spirit can save Britain from Brexit defeat’.

However, are some EU members beginning to feel a pang of jealously over the UK’s decision to leave? Mr S only asks on receiving a postcard from his Greek mole, which revealed graffiti calling for Greece to ‘take the Brexit road’:

‘Welcome to Greece, the land of opportunity. Taxes, taxes and more taxes.’





It seems the land of opportunity now lies in the Atlantic, not the Mediterranean.