From Greece with love

Since Britain voted to leave the EU, the decision has been met with derision and mockery by many foreign media outlets – with the New York Times concluding that ‘no Dunkirk spirit can save Britain from Brexit defeat’.
However, are some EU members beginning to feel a pang of jealously over the UK’s decision to leave? Mr S only asks on receiving a postcard from his Greek mole, which revealed graffiti calling for Greece to ‘take the Brexit road’:
‘Welcome to Greece, the land of opportunity. Taxes, taxes and more taxes.’
It seems the land of opportunity now lies in the Atlantic, not the Mediterranean.
