 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

From Greece with love

22 August 2017

11:24 AM

22 August 2017

11:24 AM

Since Britain voted to leave the EU, the decision has been met with derision and mockery by many foreign media outlets – with the New York Times concluding that ‘no Dunkirk spirit can save Britain from Brexit defeat’.

However, are some EU members beginning to feel a pang of jealously over the UK’s decision to leave? Mr S only asks on receiving a postcard from his Greek mole, which revealed graffiti calling for Greece to ‘take the Brexit road’:

‘Welcome to Greece, the land of opportunity. Taxes, taxes and more taxes.’


It seems the land of opportunity now lies in the Atlantic, not the Mediterranean.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Al Gore says Brexit was caused by… climate change

Watch: Labour shadow minister dodges Brexit question 11 times

Does anybody still believe that the EU is a benign institution?

Watch: Nigel Farage on why Ukip is still relevant

Wanted: Brexiteers for Wife Swap

Boris Johnson: Brexit will be a Titanic success

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The best Peter Grimes I’ve ever seen

Why foreign TV series are so enjoyable – the sex is better

Radio 4’s adaptation of Midnight’s Children would have been unthinkable a few years ago

I’m glad the Mariinksy don’t airbrush La Bayadère’s dodgy local colour

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close