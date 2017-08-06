 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

For Iraq’s Kurds, independence looks tantalisingly close

6 August 2017

11:00 AM

6 August 2017

11:00 AM

Read on

The victory over Isis has left Mosul at risk of more brutality

Gareth Browne

Next month, Iraq’s Kurds head to the polls in an eagerly-awaited independence referendum. Ahead of the vote, on September 25th, the country’s Kurdistan Regional Government is searching for inspiration from abroad. Brexit, unsurprisingly, is an obvious pick; many Kurds are hoping that Kurdexit could – as with Britain’s shock departure from the EU – finally become a reality.

Yet for all the parallels between the two movements, the champions of Brexit are lukewarm in their support for the Kurdish cause. Boris Johnson said that Brexit was ‘about the right of the people of this country to settle their own destiny’. He was somewhat colder on the issue of Kurdish independence. In his role as Foreign Secretary, he said that the move towards Kurdish independence must be undertaken only with the Iraqi government’s consent. Boris went on to warn that ‘unilateral moves towards Kurdish independence would not be in the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq or of wider regional stability’. Clearly, it seems, the right to self-determination only goes so far.


Kurdistan’s politicians will not be put off so easily, though. Falah Mustafa, the head of the Department of Foreign Relations of the KRG, says that a referendum is the path to a brighter future for the area and its people.

In a region of turmoil, Iraqi Kurdistan is something of a beacon of hope. At a Royal Society of Edinburgh speech in 2008, Lieutenant General Simon Mayall, the deputy commander of the multinational corps in Iraq, said the Kurdish region was “a totally safe area”. With much of Iraq increasingly divided along sectarian lines, Kurdistan has maintained its reputation as a relative centre of stability. The region now hosts more than two million displaced people and is a place of refuge for the many who fled the terror of Isis.

With Isis in its death throes and the war winding down, many Kurds are hopeful that their time has finally come. Kurds have been fighting for independence for almost 100 years, having been denied a country of their own when the Middle East was carved up at the end of the First World War. Their plight has not been easy: over the years, they suffered terribly under Saddam Hussein – including the gassing and killing of tens of thousands. Now, there is much for Kurds to be optimistic about and independence looks tantalisingly close. “The time has come for our own people to determine their future,” Falah Mustafa says.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Britain must assist Iraqi Kurds in their fight against Isis

Winter is coming – the other terror stalking Iraqi Kurds

America and Britain could save Iraq’s Christians – it’s just they don’t care

A brief history of biker gangs at war – Islamofascist Iraq edition

Never mind the Baghdad politics, Iraqi Kurds need help to fight Islamic State

Kurds can pull off miracles, but they need help against Isis

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

A new addition to the pantheon of equine greats

England’s new cricketing heroes were real Test Match specials

Lots of my friends are turning 40 – how do I cope with the boring, drunken birthday dinners?

Parents, not schools, are key to our children’s knowledge gap

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close