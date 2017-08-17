 Skip to Content

Fatalities confirmed after Barcelona ‘terror’ attack

17 August 2017

6:18 PM

Barcelona is the latest city to fall victim to an apparent terrorist attack. Police have confirmed that one person has died, and that 32 people have been injured after a van drove into pedestrians on Las Ramblas in the centre of the city this afternoon. However, the death toll could rise, with local media reporting that as many as 13 could be dead.

Footage being circulated on social media suggests the death toll could rise significantly. It’s too early to tell who was responsible for the attack. Spanish media are referring to what happened as an act of terror. Catalan police have confirmed they are treating the incident as terrorism. It seems difficult to conclude that what unfolded could have been an accident. 


Eyewitnesses have spoken of a van going ‘full pelt’ along the pedestrianised street which was, as it usually would be at the height of the summer season, packed with tourists and locals. Police have sealed off the area and the Foreign Office have told British tourists to stay away as videos were shared of armed police combing the area. It is also being reported that two suspects are holed up in a restaurant amid claims that a number of hostages have been taken. 

The scene of the attack is new – Spain has avoided a major terrorist atrocity since the Madrid train bombing of 2004, in which 192 people died (though a number of plots have been foiled). But the method apparently used in this incident is all too familiar: the crudest of weapons – a van – driven into pedestrians with no chance of defending themselves or escaping. 

