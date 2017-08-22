Eight people who think they could be Britain’s Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron may have the lowest approval ratings of any modern-era French president during their first 100 days – but here in Britain, the bromance is still going strong. Ever since Macron came to power, male politicians in the UK have been heaping praise on the centrist politician. So much so, that at times it has felt as if they are desperate to follow in his political footsteps.

So, with talk of a new centrist pro-EU party in the pipeline, which Brits think they have what it takes to emulate Macron?