 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Eight people who think they could be Britain’s Emmanuel Macron

22 August 2017

1:53 PM

22 August 2017

1:53 PM

Emmanuel Macron may have the lowest approval ratings of any modern-era French president during their first 100 days – but here in Britain, the bromance is still going strong. Ever since Macron came to power, male politicians in the UK have been heaping praise on the centrist politician. So much so, that at times it has felt as if they are desperate to follow in his political footsteps.

So, with talk of a new centrist pro-EU party in the pipeline, which Brits think they have what it takes to emulate Macron?

  • Chuka Umunna
    Once Labour’s great hope, Umunna has seen his leadership hopes dashed as his party has lurched left away from the centre. Perhaps that’s why he was so keen to say Macron’s victory ought to be a lesson to the Labour party: ‘he proved a positive, modern political vision can win without pandering to nativists’. In a further bid to align himself with Macronomics, Umunna went so far as to claim Macron had actually consulted him about forming a new party — now known as En Marche! — before proceeding.
  • Gary Lineker
    The people’s snowflake, Lineker has been heralded by Rachel Johnson as the answer to all centrists’ woes. At a dinner (in Primrose Hill, natch), Johnson and her friends decided that Lineker should be ‘the new Macron of the middle ground’. The former footballer doesn’t seem too opposed to the idea either (though it might mean having to part with his £2m BBC salary). He has also been highlighting his similarities to France’s main man.
  • George Osborne
    The former Chancellor of the Exchequer was quick out of the starting blocks to position himself as Macron’s No 1 UK cheerleader. Heralding Macron as his friend, Osborne took the victory as proof you can ‘win from the centre’ – something Osborne would like to see his own party do once more.
  • David Miliband
    Chuka isn’t the only Labour stalwart to embrace their inner-Macron. Labour’s prince across the water praised Macron’s ‘tremendous achievement’ following his win, branding it a ‘bulwark against evil forces and tribune for modernisation in France and Europe’. With the older Miliband brother still seen as the centrist that got away, is it finally David’s time to shine?
  • George Freeman
    Like Osborne, Freeman has been at pains to stress his deep and personal connection to Macron. The Conservative MP has also written of the need for his party to rebrand and try and appeal to younger voters following the disastrous snap election result. To do this, he has proposed a Tory take on Glastonbury, which he hopes to be a ‘cross between Hay-on-Wye and the Latitude festival’. It’s not quite Macron’s Daft Punk stunt, but it’s close.
  • Vince Cable
    Although some other politicians try and be discreet with their Macron ambitions, Cable has no such qualms. On becoming the new leader of the Liberal Democrats, Cable claimed he could offer ‘exactly the formula’ of Macron. If that’s the lowest approval ratings on record, then it may prove an offer too bad to take up.
  • Janan Ganesh
    Although not strictly a politician, the Financial Times columnist has carved out a place for himself as the voice of the liberal elite. Ganesh – an out-and-proud citizen of nowhere – has written favourably of ‘an anti-Brexit party’ which ‘has the sharp focus to appeal’. He has also said that Macron showed just how ‘political talent can trump the zeitgeist’: ‘For liberals the way back to power can happen in a flash with a class act’. Is Ganesh the ‘class act’ we’ve been waiting for?
  • Tony Blair
    The former Prime Minister may have come before Macron, but he also appears to have intentions of being around long after. Despite being greeted with widespread groans every time he makes an intervention, Blair is intent on a political comeback. And at a time when UK politics is lurching to the right and left, Macron offers a new blueprint, according to Blair:

    ‘What Emmanuel Macron grasped, is that the only serious response is not to ignore the concerns which are genuine and understandable; but rather to explain the answers which will truly advance the interests of the people. He did so, on a platform with remarkable ideological clarity: moving beyond old paradigms of left and right and pitting himself vigorously against the new populism sweeping Western politics. The relief across the world at the Macron victory is therefore palpable and justified.’

    However, Mr S suspects the relief in Britain would also be palpable if all eight would-be Macrons took a extended vacation to France.

    Update: Although Mr S had initially thought the romance between UK politicians and Emmanuel Macron to be a predominantly male phenomenon, Steerpike may have been mistaken. Anna Soubry has been in touch:

    As a pro-EU centrist, Mr S is more than happy to add the Conservative MP to the list of would-be Macrons.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Emmanuel Macron has already given up on reforming France

Downing Street extends a tentacle

Cable’s latest embarrassment

Bonuses: a question of political economy

Vince Cable accuses George Osborne of lying about tax rises

A smart move by Osborne – but he needs to ready himself for his opponents’ attacks

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

The best Peter Grimes I’ve ever seen

Why foreign TV series are so enjoyable – the sex is better

Radio 4’s adaptation of Midnight’s Children would have been unthinkable a few years ago

I’m glad the Mariinksy don’t airbrush La Bayadère’s dodgy local colour

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close