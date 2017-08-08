 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Ed Vaizey finds a safe space at a festival

8 August 2017

11:22 AM

8 August 2017

11:22 AM

After Glastonbury was certified as a leftie, middle-class Labour lovefest, best spent listening to the musical legend that is Jeremy Corbyn, where Channel 4 presenters chant: ‘f— the Tories’, it seems safe spaces for music-loving Conservatives are in short supply.

So, where ought a Tory find their festival fix? As Labour politicians – including Tom Watson, Louise Haigh, and of course, Ed Balls – takeover Somerset, Mr S hears that Ed Vaizey has managed to find a safe haven for Conservatives closer to home. According to the latest register of interests, the former minister recently enjoyed a trip to the Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, receiving four hospitality tickets worth £1,000.

Given that the last time a Tory MP went to Summertime Ball they came back with a black-eye, Mr S hopes that Vaizey had a less bruising experience than Whitto the year before.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Theresa May’s Christmas message to Vaizey

Jeremy Corbyn plays it safe in Hastings

David Cameron’s festival chillaxing backfires

Ed Vaizey is left out in the cold

Watch: Ed Vaizey grilled by Andrew Neil over George Osborne’s dodgy EU dossier

Watch: Andrew Neil grills Ed Vaizey for a second time over George Osborne’s EU spin

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

‘Things are less liberal than they used to be’: Randy Newman interview

Claudio Magris’s Blameless is seriously unreadable

No one person can speak for all on the autistic spectrum

Michael Kidson — in a class of his own

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close