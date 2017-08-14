David Mundell has the last laugh at the Fringe

The one positive to the snap election for the Tories was the resurgence of Scottish Conservatism. As the SNP suffered big losses, the Tories came home and dry with 12 new MPs.

So, it follows that this year’s Edinburgh Fringe is proving a more joyful occasion than it has in recent years – with the SNP now also on the receiving end. Speaking at the Scotland Office’s festival reception, David Mundell certainly cut a jolly figure. The Scottish Secretary lamented that he could not put on a one-man-show even if he wanted to – thanks to him no longer being the only Conservative MP in Scotland.





As for those who are taking to the stage at the Fringe? ‘The former First Minister will charge £25 or you can see me tonight for free.’

With tickets still left for Alex Salmond’s one-man-show, it’s safe to say the allure of the SNP is on the wane.