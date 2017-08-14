 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

David Mundell has the last laugh at the Fringe

14 August 2017

10:31 AM

14 August 2017

10:31 AM

The one positive to the snap election for the Tories was the resurgence of Scottish Conservatism. As the SNP suffered big losses, the Tories came home and dry with 12 new MPs.

So, it follows that this year’s Edinburgh Fringe is proving a more joyful occasion than it has in recent years – with the SNP now also on the receiving end. Speaking at the Scotland Office’s festival reception, David Mundell certainly cut a jolly figure. The Scottish Secretary lamented that he could not put on a one-man-show even if he wanted to – thanks to him no longer being the only Conservative MP in Scotland.


As for those who are taking to the stage at the Fringe? ‘The former First Minister will charge £25 or you can see me tonight for free.’

With tickets still left for Alex Salmond’s one-man-show, it’s safe to say the allure of the SNP is on the wane.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

David Mundell comes out as the first openly gay Tory cabinet minister. So what?

David Cameron’s festival chillaxing backfires

Philip Hammond and David Mundell expose lack of political grip at heart of government

Shouldn’t Labour’s ‘gender pay audit’ begin at home?

New Kensington MP takes against her royal constituents

Red Ken: Venezuela went wrong when they ignored my economic advice

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

If Donald Trump is the emperor and the USA his empire, will it survive him?

Wolves, wheat and wool: in search of old England

The dazzling vision of Thomas Gainsborough

A clash of creeds in Old and New Ulster: Nick Laird’s Modern Gods reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close