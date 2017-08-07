 Skip to Content

David Cameron’s festival chillaxing backfires

7 August 2017

7 August 2017

David Cameron is making the most of life after Downing Street. Having recently been photographed enjoying the high life in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, the chillaxing former Prime Minister has now been seen letting his hair down at another posh venue: Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire. Glass of wine in one hand and cigarette in the other, Cameron is clearly enjoying himself. But Dave got more than he bargained for on his latest outing.

After being asked to pose for a snap with a fellow festival-goer, what he didn’t realise was that the women’s outfit had the Labour leader’s surname – ‘Corbyn’ – emblazoned within a heart on her back. The reveller who posted the snap, who has since been named as Lucy Edwards, the manager of a Soho art gallery, wrote on Instagram: ‘Couldn’t have even planned it (big Dave C in the house, shame he can’t read)’. Poor old Dave. It seems no matter how hard he tries, he can’t quite escape from politics…

