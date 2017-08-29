 Skip to Content

Corbynista MP: Jeremy won landslide election victory

29 August 2017

11:20 AM

29 August 2017

11:20 AM

Jeremy Corbyn did better than many expected in the general election, but while some of his allies might not like it, he still lost. Or at least he did unless you’re looking at things from where Labour frontbencher Chris Williamson is sitting. Fresh from coming under fire for suggesting women-only train carriages were a good idea, the Labour MP has now been claiming that Corbyn won a landslide election victory on June 8th. Here’s what he told the Guardian‘s Rowena Mason in an interview today:

Mr S would be interested to know where Williamson is getting his numbers from…

