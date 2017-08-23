 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Corbynista MP falls victim to Parliament prank

23 August 2017

3:46 PM

23 August 2017

3:46 PM

It’s safe to say that Chris Williamson is not the most popular MP in his party right now, after the Labour frontbencher suggested women-only carriages were a good idea – in order to stop women falling victim to sexual assault on public transport.

Since then, several Labour MPs have criticised his comments – with Jess Phillips suggesting Williamson was taking tips on feminism from Saudi Arabia. Now one resident of the Palace of Westminster has taken matters into their own hands. A notice has been placed on the door of Williamson’s office in response to his suggestion:

‘Woman?

Sexually harassed at work?

How about working on your own floor?’


The next PLP meeting should be fun…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Corbynista MP sends his colleagues into a spin over women-only train carriages

Corbynista MP asked about Venezuela – but condemns America instead

Labour shadow minister’s confusion over Jeremy

John McDonnell’s words on Venezuela come back to haunt him

Corbyn attacks Arsenal’s owner – but keeps quiet on Venezuela

Tom Watson eats humble pie

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

To survive, universities need to become elitist once again

Action soars but acting plummets on Game of Thrones

In my other life, I’m a water engineer

Karl Ove Knausgaard discovers the world anew

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close