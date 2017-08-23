Corbynista MP falls victim to Parliament prank

It’s safe to say that Chris Williamson is not the most popular MP in his party right now, after the Labour frontbencher suggested women-only carriages were a good idea – in order to stop women falling victim to sexual assault on public transport.

Since then, several Labour MPs have criticised his comments – with Jess Phillips suggesting Williamson was taking tips on feminism from Saudi Arabia. Now one resident of the Palace of Westminster has taken matters into their own hands. A notice has been placed on the door of Williamson’s office in response to his suggestion:

‘Woman? Sexually harassed at work? How about working on your own floor?’

Commons source sent this pic of spoof notice outside office of MP who wants Govt to consult on women-only carriages. It's since been removed





The next PLP meeting should be fun…