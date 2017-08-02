Corbyn attacks Arsenal’s owner – but keeps quiet on Venezuela

Venezuela is on the brink of collapse, with thousands taking to the streets and the government locking up those who dare stand in its way. Yet while Jeremy Corbyn has been all too eager to voice his support in the past for Venezuela, the Labour leader is keeping a radio silence on the current situation. Corbyn has said that the country’s previous leader, Hugo Chavez, showed ‘a different and better way of doing things’. Having been called on today to condemn the country’s current regime by Labour MPs, Corbyn has so far kept schtum. But Mr S was curious to note that Jezza isn’t afraid to speak out on some matters close to his heart: his beloved Arsenal football club.

When it emerged this week that the club’s owner Stan Kroenke was launching a subscription hunting channel, Corbyn was speedy in his condemnation:

“Kroenke should stick to football if he wants to be involved in sport. ‘Blood sport’ is a contradiction and there should be no place on television or anywhere else for it”.





Corbyn also took to Twitter to voice his opposition to the Arsenal owner’s new TV channel:

As an Arsenal fan, I’m disgusted. ‘Blood sport’ is a contradiction and there should be no place for it. This is not sport. https://t.co/2k4NJEFFAB — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 1, 2017

It’s just a shame that his willingness to speak out doesn’t extend to those being locked up unjustly by the Venezuelan government…