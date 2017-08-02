 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Corbyn attacks Arsenal’s owner – but keeps quiet on Venezuela

2 August 2017

2:12 PM

2 August 2017

2:12 PM

Read on

Venezuela’s crisis exposes the true depravity of the hard-Left

Jake Wallis Simons

Venezuela is on the brink of collapse, with thousands taking to the streets and the government locking up those who dare stand in its way. Yet while Jeremy Corbyn has been all too eager to voice his support in the past for Venezuela, the Labour leader is keeping a radio silence on the current situation. Corbyn has said that the country’s previous leader, Hugo Chavez, showed ‘a different and better way of doing things’. Having been called on today to condemn the country’s current regime by Labour MPs, Corbyn has so far kept schtum. But Mr S was curious to note that Jezza isn’t afraid to speak out on some matters close to his heart: his beloved Arsenal football club.

When it emerged this week that the club’s owner Stan Kroenke was launching a subscription hunting channel, Corbyn was speedy in his condemnation:

“Kroenke should stick to football if he wants to be involved in sport. ‘Blood sport’ is a contradiction and there should be no place on television or anywhere else for it”.


Corbyn also took to Twitter to voice his opposition to the Arsenal owner’s new TV channel:

It’s just a shame that his willingness to speak out doesn’t extend to those being locked up unjustly by the Venezuelan government…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Britain under Corbyn? Just look at Venezuela

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn’s botched bid to escape from camera crew

Exclusive: Corbyn’s Momentum comrade suspended from Labour over blog on Ken Livingstone’s ‘unjustified suspension’

Solidarity for Venezuela at Labour conference

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn dodges Brexit question seven times

Breaking: Jeremy Corbyn wins over a Tory voter

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Why I avoid Edinburgh International Festival

I am the only foreign journalist interested in bull-fighting

A party with the last hurrah of Athenian society

I nearly have a house in the country, but not quite

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close