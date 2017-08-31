Caption contest: Blair and Juncker’s cosy catch up

David Davis is in Brussels today, but the Brexit secretary isn’t the only big name politician in town. Joining Jean-Claude Juncker for what is being described as a ‘regular catch-up’ is none other than…Tony Blair. And while there is no love lost between Juncker and most British politicians, the same can’t be said for his feelings towards Blair. When the pair met this morning at the European Commission headquarters, Juncker planted a kiss on the former PM’s cheek before giving him a hug.

Captions in the comments below…