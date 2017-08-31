 Skip to Content

Books Podcast: World Book Club’s 15th birthday

31 August 2017

12:54 PM

31 August 2017

12:54 PM

This week, in the books podcast, I talk to Harriett Gilbert – who has a good claim to be the voice of books on radio. With the 15th anniversary of the BBC World Service’s World Book Club (nine Nobel and 17 Booker winners have been guests to date), which she’s presented from its first episode and in which world-class writers discuss their best known books. I ask her about her life and career, the changing literary landscape, and why she doesn’t write novels herself any more.

You can listen to our conversation here:


And if you enjoyed that, do subscribe on iTunes for a new episode every Thursday.

A special 15th Anniversary edition of World Book Club goes out on Sunday, featuring Sebastian Barry talking about The Secret Scripture.

