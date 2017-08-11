Books Podcast: The art of the sequel

We live in an age when sequels to, and re-imaginings of, the classics, seem to be a larger part of the literary landscape than ever before.

We’re seeing a steady stream of new Ian Fleming, new Agatha Christie, new Robert Ludlum, new Jane Austen, even new PG Wodehouse.





What’s the attraction of these books? And what does it feel like, as a writer, to step into the shoes of the greats? In this week’s podcast I ask Bonnie MacBird, who’s now on her second Sherlock Holmes novel, Unquiet Spirits, and Anthony O’Neill, who in Dr Jekyll and Mr Seek takes on the mantle of Stevenson, about the lure of the sequel….

You can listen to our conversation here:

