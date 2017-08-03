Books Podcast: Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary

This summer saw 20 years since the publication of the first Harry Potter novel. Love them or hate them, the adventures of JK Rowling’s boy wizard are now a huge part of the literary landscape.

In the wake of a Harry Potter conference organised by the Spectator’s own Nick Hilton, I’m joined for this week’s podcast by Nick and our children’s book reviewer Melanie McDonagh to ask: how good were the books; what, in literary terms, defines their special sort of magic; and what has been their effect on children’s writing in general?





You can listen to our conversation here:

And if you enjoyed that, do subscribe on iTunes for a new episode every Thursday.