 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Big Ben, remembered

21 August 2017

1:48 PM

21 August 2017

1:48 PM

There’s eleven days left of August and for many the end of silly season can’t come soon enough. With the weekend papers filled with stories relating to plans to silence Big Ben for four years, today MPs descended on Parliament to hear Ben’s final bongs.

Leading the charge was Labour’s Stephen Pound, who had promised to be there with his head ‘bowed’ but ‘hope in our hearts’. True to form, Pound appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as the bongs chimed:


Meanwhile, not to be outdone by Labour – Peter Bone was on hand to represent the Conservatives:

Making sure the gathering could be described as a scrum rather than a mere duo was Labour’s Jess Phillips. However, Phillips insisted that she was not there to mark Big Ben’s final minutes – instead, it was simply a case of unfortunate timing.

Never forget.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Labour MP’s Big Ben jibe backfires

Watch: Theresa May’s risqué PMQs joke about Mrs Bone

What the papers say: The Brexit cynicism is getting predictable

Heidi Allen’s independent approach raises questions

Conservatives weaponise student debt

Tom Watson eats humble pie

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Bin Laden the pin-up, a Tory singalong and comedy magic: Edinburgh Fringe roundup

The marvels of British interwar realism

With far too many funerals to attend, how do I support my grieving chums?

Oscar and I at a ‘car boot sale’ in Provence

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close