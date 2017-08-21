Big Ben, remembered

There’s eleven days left of August and for many the end of silly season can’t come soon enough. With the weekend papers filled with stories relating to plans to silence Big Ben for four years, today MPs descended on Parliament to hear Ben’s final bongs.

Leading the charge was Labour’s Stephen Pound, who had promised to be there with his head ‘bowed’ but ‘hope in our hearts’. True to form, Pound appeared to wipe tears from his eyes as the bongs chimed:

Lab MP Steve Pound wipes a tear (real he insist) as he hears last Big Ben bongs for 4 years. pic.twitter.com/6JBc6ZJ2WO — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) August 21, 2017





Meanwhile, not to be outdone by Labour – Peter Bone was on hand to represent the Conservatives:

A media scrum for Peter Bone and Stephen Pound – it really is the depth of summer recess pic.twitter.com/F9gIfRGtJW — Matt Dathan (@matt_dathan) August 21, 2017

Making sure the gathering could be described as a scrum rather than a mere duo was Labour’s Jess Phillips. However, Phillips insisted that she was not there to mark Big Ben’s final minutes – instead, it was simply a case of unfortunate timing.

Never forget.