Best Buys: Two-Year Fixed Rate Bonds

Putting your savings in a fixed rate bond guarantees your rate of return – but you do have to be prepared to lock up your cash for a set amount of time. Here are this week’s best buy two-year fixed rate bonds.
The decision to allow Anne Marie Waters – co-founder of anti-Islam group Pegida UK alongside former EDL leader Tommy Robinson – to stand…
Would a Labour government take Britain out of the customs union after Brexit? It’s a simple enough question – but…
Here are some of the many insults that Donald Trump has ladled out over the years. On Senator John McCain: ‘He’s…
Britain’s Brexit wish list is slowly being filled out. Today, the government sets out its plans for the temporary customs…
On August 14-15 1947, after a few hundred years in India the British left behind the jewel in the crown…
There are many ways to dampen down speculation surrounding one’s leadership ambitions. However, writing an article headlined ‘I do not…
The National Union of Students isn’t good for much beyond the occasional discount voucher which it sends to its members.…
When you tweet as often as I do, you learn to take the rough with the smooth. Even though it…
The one positive to the snap election for the Tories was the resurgence of Scottish Conservatism. As the SNP suffered big…
Theresa May is back from holiday and the Brexit work continues in earnest. Over the next few days, two key papers…
On Sunday morning the White House, in an unsigned statement, came out swinging against ‘nephew-nazi and all extremist groups.’ Leave…
The latest comp, which called for extracts from a mash-up of a literary classic of your choice and horror fiction,…
Jeremy Corbyn finally broke his silence on Venezuela this week, but in the manner of a man who has his…
I have a beautifully quiet workroom at home, but somehow the expectant hush in there raises the stakes intolerably, and…
David Cameron was in the news again this week after being paid £1 million a minute to give a speech…
In a quiet season for business news, the giant cesspit that is the world of elite football can be relied…
Dwight Eisenhower was right to warn Americans in 1961 of the ‘military industrial complex’, but perhaps it is now the…
In widely reported remarks earlier this week, Lord Neuberger, the outgoing President of the Supreme Court, called for Parliament to…
Police paying a convicted child rapist to be a covert informant will always turn stomachs. But the real stomach-churner is…
When I first heard Donald Trump threaten North Korea with “fire and fury,” I immediately despaired—because I’m sick and tired…
Donald Trump’s latest eruption – saying that his threat of fire and fury didn’t go far enough – will have…
It is August and, except in Washington and Pyongyang, the square root of heehaw is happening. This poses certain difficulties…
We live in an age when sequels to, and re-imaginings of, the classics, seem to be a larger part of…
And so Jeremy Corbyn has decided not to condemn the thugs who run Venezuela and instead would like us to…
