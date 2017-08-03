 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Bank of England: inflation blip is ‘entirely’ temporary

3 August 2017

4:54 PM

3 August 2017

4:54 PM

Although Mark Carney has earned a reputation for doom-mongering over Brexit, today’s Bank of England press conference wasn’t all gloom. While the bank voted – at six votes to two – to keep interest rates at 0.25pc (see the leader in this week’s issue of The Spectator for why this isn’t such a great idea), its Inflation Report did bear better-than-expected news.

On inflation, Carney said it was expected to peak at 3pc in October from its current rate of 2.6pc. However, this rise is ‘entirely’ temporary, and the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (which aims to keep inflation at 2pc) expects real wage growth to return soon as earnings growth accelerates from 2pc to 3pc with inflation moving below that:

‘This overshoot reflects entirely the effects of the referendum-related falls in sterling. As the effect of rising import prices on inflation diminishes, domestic inflationary pressures gradually pick up over the forecast period.

As slack is absorbed, wage growth is projected to recover. In addition, margins in the consumer sector, having been squeezed by the pickup in import prices, are projected to be rebuilt. Consequently, inflation remains at a level slightly above the 2pc target.’


The findings are in stark contrast to a rather pessimistic forecast from NIESR. Back in November, the think-tank predicted inflation would hit ‘around 4 per cent in late 2017’. The forecast was widely reported in the media amid warnings it would see disposable income slashed. That prediction now looks overblown.

Still, it’s not the first time NIESR have missed the mark with a forecast. After the referendum the think-tank said the economy would shrink by 0.2 per cent and there was an ‘evens’ chance of a recession. Instead, it grew by 0.5pc and there’s no sign of a recession yet. And yesterday it said the economy will grow by 1.7pc in 2017, up from a forecast of just 1pc made after the referendum. While they’re at it, perhaps they can now, too, revisit their inflation figures?

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

The Bank of England made a mistake. It should have admitted it

Let’s stop blaming Brexit for higher inflation

Jane Austen finds a surprising fan in the Bank of England’s Mark Carney

Don’t listen to the doom-mongers: A rise in inflation isn’t some kind of crisis

Inflation: how the nightmare will continue

Inflation rises yet again

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Toscanini and the morality of conducting

Where is Pink Floyd in David Weigel’s history of Prog Rock?

Russia’s monstrous regiment of women

Old Vic's Girl from the North Country is a disaster as entertainment

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close