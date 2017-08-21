 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House Steerpike

Al Gore says Brexit was caused by… climate change

21 August 2017

4:55 PM

21 August 2017

4:55 PM

Read on

Seven cards the government can play in Brexit trade talks

Tom Goodenough

There are plenty of theories about what led to the Brexit vote. Now, Al Gore, has a new one to add to the pile. The former vice president – who has been busy promoting his new film by labelling those who question him ’deniers’ – says the EU referendum result was brought about because of… climate change.

Gore suggested that the war in Syria was caused by ‘climate refugees’ flooding into the cities. This, in turn, by Gore’s version of events at least, kickstarted the wider refugee crisis – eventually leading Brits to vote out last June. Here’s what Gore told the New European:

‘Long before the civil war in Syria began from 2006 to 2010 80% of livestock were killed by the drought, 60% of farms were destroyed, 1.5 million climate refugees were driven into their cities where they collided with another 1.5 million from the Iraq War… And soon thereafter the civil war – which had other causes as well – erupted and opened the gates of hell, and the refugee crisis, which also had other causes, began to shake the foundations of the European experiment.

Of course there were many causes of Brexit, but one of them was this, and the most powerful ad in the campaign was that billboard showing the endless lines of refugees at the borders of Europe with the implicit message ‘do you want them coming here?’


It’s quite a theory. But Mr S isn’t sure he buys it. Firstly, it’s debatable whether Nigel Farage’s poster actually had that much of an impact: it was unveiled on the same day as the tragic murder of Jo Cox, meaning that many newspapers simply ignored it the next day. If anything, the poster might have actually put people off backing Brexit.  Secondly, many of the migrants making their way to Europe at the height of the crisis weren’t from Syria: with hundreds of thousands arriving from Afghanistan, Iraq and Eritrea.

Still, any excuse for Gore to blame something on climate change…

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Nigel Farage’s stock rises – as Ukip’s falls

Mr Brexit meets… Mr Brexit

Watch: Labour shadow minister dodges Brexit question 11 times

Breaking: David Icke backs Brexit

Watch: Cameron takes a swipe at Farage over his ‘poncey foreign-sounding’ name pronunciation

A warning flag on David Cameron’s Brussels negotiations

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Bin Laden the pin-up, a Tory singalong and comedy magic: Edinburgh Fringe roundup

The marvels of British interwar realism

With far too many funerals to attend, how do I support my grieving chums?

Oscar and I at a ‘car boot sale’ in Provence

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close