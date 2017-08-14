 Skip to Content

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

14 questions Owen Jones and Venezuela’s silent fans on the left must answer

7 August 2017

4:27 PM

7 August 2017

4:27 PM

Read on

John McDonnell’s words on Venezuela come back to haunt him

Steerpike

Dear Owen,

I hear you have finally broken your silence on Venezuela. With that in mind, here are a few questions which you have not answered:

1) In 2008, Human Rights Watch was expelled from the country by force. Why didn’t you feel the need to mention this in any article you wrote?

2) Who paid for that ‘Election Observer’ trip you went on in 2012?

3) Did it ever cross your mind from 2012 onwards that Hugo Chavez referring to Kim Jong-il as a ‘comrade’ he mourned might be a warning sign?

4) Did Chavez’s hero-worship of Fidel Castro and claims that he wanted to turn Venezuela into ‘Venecuba’ ever cause you concerns?


5) Did Chavez’s suppression of independent trade unions, social democratic parties and NGOs ever prick your conscience as a leftist?

6) Did Chavez’s hours-long rambling speeches, which TV stations were forced to broadcast, ever strike you as disturbing or suggest he was mad?

7) Did the fleeing of tens of thousands of Venezuelan citizens to neighbouring countries strike you as odd or unsettling at all?

8) In your years of writing praise and apologetics for Chavez, did you ever read any Human Rights Watch or Amnesty reports?

9) Did you support the Chavismo policy of taking street gangs, politically indoctrinating them then turning them loose with their guns?

10) Did you think it ethical to propagandise on behalf of this regime, knowing as you did the history of the USSR and the Useful Idiots?

11) Do you feel any obligation to your readers whom you spent 2012-15 misinforming about Venezuela only then to go silent on the subject?

12) Did you stop talking about Venezuela out of shame, guilt, embarrassment or just political expediency?

13) If you and Jeremy Corbyn had been listened to, the UK could now look like Venezuela. Why should you be listened to now?

14) Can you explain why you have deserted the subject of socialism in Venezuela and your ‘solidarity’ with it until forced to speak on it?

Those are my questions. Call me an ‘Obsessive Angry Detractor’ if you want. Your right to self-righteous self-pity is now as bankrupt as Venezuela.

Jack Staples-Butler is a trainee barrister. He tweets @jstaplesbutler

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

See also

What to read next

Venezuela’s crisis exposes the true depravity of the hard-Left

Socialism is destroying Venezuela – but the left will never admit it

Owen Jones: I’d find it hard to vote for Corbyn

Corbyn attacks Arsenal’s owner – but keeps quiet on Venezuela

What the papers say: Mark Carney, Brexit & Corbyn’s silence over Venezuela

Venezuela: a shining example of how not to help the poor

Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

A new addition to the pantheon of equine greats

England’s new cricketing heroes were real Test Match specials

Lots of my friends are turning 40 – how do I cope with the boring, drunken birthday dinners?

Parents, not schools, are key to our children’s knowledge gap

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close