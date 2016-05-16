Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

The Brexiteers have brought romance back into politics

(Photo: Getty)

16 May 2016

10:25 AM

16 May 2016

10:25 AM

I recently got round to reading Francis Fukuyama’s famous book The End of History and the Last Man. As well as heralding the triumph of liberal democracy, he explains that a snake will always lurk in the garden, for human nature is not entirely won over by the gospel of equality. He introduces us to the term megalothymia, the desire to distinguish oneself from the rest, be the best. It’s expressed in capitalism, sport and other cultural pursuits.

It is also likely to be expressed in politics: leaders will probably emerge who don’t have any new ideology, but want to rock the liberal democratic boat. They are motivated by a sort of primitive lust for adventure. This impulse was a central cause of the First World War, he argues: ‘Many European publics simply wanted war because they were fed up with the dullness and lack of community in civilian life.’ In many German accounts of the time, the motivation seems to be ‘a kind of objectless struggle, a struggle that would have purifying moral effects quite independently of whether Germany gained colonies or won freedom on the seas.’


At this point I realised that he was describing Brexit. The struggle to regain our sovereignty is really about the struggle, not the objective. It’s about the Nietzschean spirit of risky adventure, summed up in Michael Gove’s ideal of ‘buccaneering Britain’. Would Brexit make Britain substantially better off overall? Brexiters don’t seem very sure. But they do seem sure that the pursuit of these things will put hairs on our chest.

Gove and Boris Johnson are both romantics in their different ways. In both cases, the decision to join the Brexit camp was surely dominated by this question: Can I look myself in the mirror later this year, if I do not now seize this opportunity for dramatic action? If I pass this by, will I not subsequently berate my timidity? If we want to get seasonally Shakespearean, it’s tempting to cast the ghost of Thatcher as Lady Macbeth, asking if they are men.

On the other hand, let’s be honest: the EU epitomises the dull downside of liberal democracy. It doesn’t feel like a stirring political allegiance – more like a trip to the dentist. An expensive dentist who has an annoying air of moral superiority – and foreign magazines in the waiting room.

Brexit is a way of half-rebelling against the banality of liberal democracy itself, the constraints of equality. Let’s cock a snook at these bureaucratic international bodies that tell us to stay put, let’s say something rude to the liberal paragon in the White House, let’s tell money-grubbing old Osborne where to shove his boring sums, let’s admit that human rights is a load of semi-crap. Who says we have to go to the dentist? The sweet shop’s open.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

Has Jeremy Corbyn forgotten how to ask a proper question at PMQs?

Is the Brexit campaign ‘morphing into Ukip’?

Why does the government want a gay quota for BBC management?

Immigration: a (belated) response to Andrew Neather

Should we care that young men aren’t going to university?

In the EU debate about control, today’s NI migrant stats are particularly toxic
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Hari Kunzru’s White Tears feels like a racial revenge fantasia

Is Donald Trump a man we can do business with? An insider’s verdict

The shocking story of kidnapped brothers — exhibited as fairground freaks

Flatness is far from boring, as Barry Higman demonstrates

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2017 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
X

Sign up

Sign up using a social account

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

×
Close