Steerpike

Journalist caught in SNP love triangle admits she is a ‘nut magnet’

(Credit: Serena Cowdy)

17 May 2016

4:48 PM

17 May 2016

4:48 PM

When the SNP 56 were elected to Parliament, they were heralded as a breath of fresh air in an otherwise archaic institution. The nationalists made clear that they were unhappy to be moved to Westminster, let alone indulge in its pleasures. Despite this, they appear to have grown accustomed to their surroundings over time, with reports surfacing of their taste for Parliament’s many taxpayer-subsidised bars. Now it appears that other Westminster indulgences are also proving too hard to resist.

The Daily Mail reports that Angus MacNeil and Stewart Hosie have both separated from their wives after enjoying the company of the same woman. The paper reports that both men enjoyed relationships — at different times — with Serena Cowdy, a freelance journalist for Parliament’s House magazine. Cowdy, an Oxford-educated actress-turned-journalist, is from London and alongside her political endeavours has penned blogs on the topics of office affairs and dumping etiquette.


In one such blog — on why she would not make a good politician — that Mr S has stumbled across, Cowdy says that she is ‘a bona fide nut magnet’. She says that those who are drunk or ‘misfire socially’ tend to gravitate towards her:

I am a nut magnet

Politicians meet huge numbers of people – and by the law of averages, this must include a fair number of eccentric characters. Then add to that the fact that I am a bona fide nut magnet.

Here’s what I mean. If there’s someone who is in any way eccentric, unstable, drunk, on drugs, or otherwise misfiring socially, you can absolutely guarantee they will gravitate towards me in a public place. They will ignore hundreds of other passers-by, eschew dozens of empty seats on public transport, and beeline towards me with a level of commitment that you rarely see these days.’

While Cowdy is at least aware of her unsuitability to be a politician, her two male companions appear to have much work to do if they hope to convince voters that they are cut out for the profession. After all, from an outsider’s perspective it could seem as though the fruits of Westminster have proved too hard to resist for even the SNP.

