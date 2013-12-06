 Skip to Content

In pictures: Nelson Mandela, 1918-2013

6 December 2013

9:05 AM

Nelson Mandela

Adopting a boxing pose in 1950.

Nelson Mandela Speaks In Early 1960s.

Speaking in the early 1960s.

After being sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rivonia trial, Mandela and seven other men leave the Palace of Justice in Pretoria 16 June 1964 with their fists raised in defiance through the barred windows of the prison car.

Mandela and his wife Winnie raise their fists on his release from Victor Vester prison on 11 February, 1990.


Mandela and his wife Winnie raise their fists on his release from Victor Vester prison on 11 February, 1990.

Mandela and South African President Frederik de Klerk with their Nobel Peace Prizes in 1993.

Visiting his former Robben Island prison cell in 1995.

Mandela congratulates François Pienaar after South Africa's victory in the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Celebrating his 90th birthday in 2008.

With Bill Clinton on the eve of his 94th birthday in July 2012.

Mourners in Soweto pay tribute to Mandela the day after his death.

