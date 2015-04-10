Nelson Mandela

Why wasn’t the head of Hamas properly cross-examined during his BBC interview?

10 April 2015 13:26

When journalists have the much sought after opportunity to interview the heads of states and organisations with appalling human rights…

A worker in Pretoria reads news of Nelson Mandela's historic victory in 1994. (PHILIPP LITTLETON/AFP/Getty Images)

Is democracy flourishing in South Africa?

2 May 2014 9:27

This week South Africa has held events to mark 20 years of democracy. Simon Jenkins, writing after the first election…

SAFRICA-MANDELA-MEMORIAL

World leaders pay tribute to Mandela… with a selfie

10 December 2013 17:18

Where were you when the world remembered Nelson Mandela? David Cameron, Barack Obama and Helle Thorning Schmidt will always be able…

Mandela in 1990. Image: Getty

What did you do in the struggle, daddy? The real story of Nelson Mandela and the communists

10 December 2013 13:13

Reading the obituaries last Friday, one was left with impression that Nelson Mandela’s only flaws were fastidiousness and a tendency…

Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA: Nelson Mandela (C), celebrating his 89th birthday, stands flanked by ex-US president Jimmy Carter (3R) former UN chief Kofi Annan (1L), Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu (1R) and Richard Branson (R) during the launching ceremony of the group known as The Elders 18 July 2007 in Johannesburg. (Photo credit should read ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/Getty Images)

Jimmy Carter talks sense about the late Nelson Mandela

7 December 2013 15:38

Rod Liddle’s observation about the death of Nelson Mandela, cut off, alas, at the age of 95, hardly needs supplementing…

World Reconciliation Day In Melbourne

Nelson Mandela: South Africa’s Churchill

6 December 2013 9:21

Like Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela had one shining hour that eclipsed everything else and made the world better. Nelson Mandela…

South African National Congress President Nelson M

In pictures: Nelson Mandela, 1918-2013

6 December 2013 9:05

Adopting a boxing pose in 1950. Speaking in the early 1960s. After being sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rivonia…

RUGBY-WC-FINAL 95-ZAF-NZ

Nelson Mandela gave us the greatest gift of all: Hope

6 December 2013 0:02

Sometimes when a significant public figure dies, even, perhaps especially, when that death comes as no surprise and may, indeed,…

David Cameron and Nelson Mandela in 2008. Photo: PA.

David Cameron and Ed Miliband pay tribute to Nelson Mandela

5 December 2013 23:01

Downing Street has released the following statement from David Cameron: ‘A great light has gone out in the world. Nelson…

South African President Nelson Mandela j

Nelson Mandela dies, aged 95

5 December 2013 22:32

Look; I’m sorry Nelson Mandela is dead. It happens quite often to people in their 90s who have been very…

A steel sculpture, where Mandela was captured by police. Picture: Getty

Nelson Mandela: The man and the mask

5 December 2013 21:49

South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela has died aged 95 this evening. From The Spectator’s archive, here is a personal account…

Journalists waiting outside the Mediclinic Heart Hospital in Pretoria where former South African President Nelson Mandela is receiving treatment. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images.

The vultures waiting for Nelson Mandela’s death

26 June 2013 19:55

Johannesburg I just called my pal Colin, a TV news cameraman who has been parked for days outside the Pretoria…

The press is gearing up for the demise of Nelson Mandela. (ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/Getty Images)

Prepare to be bored

24 June 2013 9:25

Something very odd is going to happen in your newspapers and on your television screens, perhaps this week, perhaps not.…

