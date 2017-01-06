Wanted: ‘first class’ networker to spin for Labour

With Labour predicted to win as little as 20pc of the vote in the 2020 election, there’s been little cause for celebration in the Leader’s Office this week. However, should you be a glutton for punishment, an opportunity has arisen to join the beleaguered party as its ‘deputy director’ of Strategy and Communications:
The lucky candidate will work as Seumas Milne’s deputy — and will preferably have experience of project management in ‘complex situations’. It seems, too, that Corbyn may be looking to step outside of his comfort zone — with the deputy director required to have ‘first class’ networking skills.
Alas it might not be the longest career working for the Labour party — the job only lasts as long as Corbyn is leader…
