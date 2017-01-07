Theresa May snubs Marr

It’s tradition that the Prime Minister kicks off the new year by giving a broadcast interview to the Andrew Marr show. However, this year Theresa May has decided to mix things up and snub the BBC in favour of Sky News. On Sunday, May will instead be interviewed by Sophy Ridge to kickstart Ridge’s new morning show:
Very excited to say I will be interviewing @theresa_may on the first @RidgeOnSunday – tune in this Sunday from 10am https://t.co/1GATsL6jc0
— Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) January 4, 2017
This means that Marr now has to settle for Justine Greening and Nicola Sturgeon. Mr S’s BBC mole says the decision has gone down ‘like a cup of cold sick’ with the upper echelon of the Beeb.
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.