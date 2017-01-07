X

Coffee House

Theresa May snubs Marr

Sophy Ridge
Sophy Ridge

7 January 2017

10:16 AM

7 January 2017

10:16 AM

It’s tradition that the Prime Minister kicks off the new year by giving a broadcast interview to the Andrew Marr show. However, this year Theresa May has decided to mix things up and snub the BBC in favour of Sky News. On Sunday, May will instead be interviewed by Sophy Ridge to kickstart Ridge’s new morning show:

This means that Marr now has to settle for Justine Greening and Nicola Sturgeon. Mr S’s BBC mole says the decision has gone down ‘like a cup of cold sick’ with the upper echelon of the Beeb.

