Theresa May: Donald Trump’s remarks about women are ‘unacceptable’

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Theresa May: Donald Trump’s remarks about women are ‘unacceptable’

James_Forsyth

8 January 2017

11:41 AM

8 January 2017

11:41 AM

The most memorable moment of Theresa May’s New Year TV interview was when Donald Trump’s quote about grabbing women by the pussy was read out to her. A clearly uncomfortable May replied that it was unacceptable language. Before quickly adding — in an attempt to avoid angering the incoming President—that Trump himself had said that his language was unacceptable.

One of the reasons that it was the most memorable moment was that May stuck to her usual script on both Brexit and domestic policy. She again made clear that control of immigration is paramount for her in the negotiations. But despite repeated attempts from Sky’s new political presenter Sophy Ridge, May wouldn’t confirm what this logically implies—that Britain is leaving the single market. However, May’s repeated references to a trade deal between Britain and the EU shows that the government isn’t simply thinking in terms of staying in the single market.


On the NHS, May dismissed the idea that there is some kind of ‘humanitarian crisis’ going on right now. Her critics have blundered by using such hyperbolic language which will, rightly, sound over the top to most people. Interestingly, May was clear that she doesn’t think that simply putting more money in is the answer on mental health, claiming that dealing with the societal stigma about it is more important.

May likes to talk about 2017 as the year in which the government will start delivering on the change that the voters want. But one suspects that May’s desire to keep her negotiating options open, as well as her caution and the nature of the EU negotiation will together mean that even by the end of this year we still won’t have a definitive answer to the question of what Brexit means.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , ,

You might also like

Britain's outgoing ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, pictured with David Cameron

What the papers say: Sir Ivan ‘the terrible’ or a terrible loss?
Bill Cash is a hardened rebel, but could David Cameron and the whips entice one of his colleagues back to loyalty? Picture: Press Association

Bill Cash makes a date with Sir Ivan

Europe is still struggling to face up to the terror threat
o

The only mystery about Sir Ivan Rogers is why he was still in his job
jamie_thisone-820x550

The problem for Jamie’s Italian isn’t Brexit. It’s the menu, the prices and the narcissism
Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster

Politics can be sexist, but Arlene Foster was wrong to play the misogyny card
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Labour Leadership Candidate Liz Kendall Addresses Supporters

Eight Americanisms you won’t be able to avoid in 2017

cleaning

The simple joy of cleaning

Vice-President Biden Hosts Luncheon For UK PM David Cameron

How today’s ruling class use meritocracy to stay at the top

gettyimages-74957528-820x550

Forget Dry January, take inspiration from Keith Richards in 2017

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close