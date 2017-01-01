X

Coffee House

The Spectator’s New Year’s Day quiz

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

1 January 2017

9:00 AM

1 January 2017

9:00 AM

The new year is here, so why not kick off 2017 with the Spectator’s New Year’s Day pub quiz, set by Mark Mason. It’s the perfect way to fix a sore head.  Just add water and paracetamol. 

  • ‘I didn’t hit him, but it came close. For reasons best known to him, he came on unwilling to talk.’ That was said by someone who died in January 2016 about someone else who died in January 2016. Which two people?
  • Ingvar Kamprad grew up on a farm called Elmtaryd near the village of Agunnaryd in Sweden. In 1943 he founded something. What?
  • Where, since December 2015, have you been able to find William Shakespeare, Charles Babbage, Ada Lovelace, Anish Kapoor, the Angel of the North and the Titanic?
  • Which colour appears on more of the world’s national flags than any other?
  • During the 2016 EU referendum campaign, Nigel Farage revealed that he had a rule about not appearing on TV after more than a certain number of pints. How many?
  • Which British actor, who died in 2014, described himself as ‘five foot three cubic?’
  • What links: a man living with a goat called Camilla in New Zealand…a man known as Jungle Barry living in Goa…a man backpacking on Mount Etna…a man working as a waiter in San Francisco…and many other men? An official document issued in January 2016 should ensure that this list does not get added to in the future.
  • Of which city did Ernest Hemingway write the following? ‘If you are lucky enough to have lived in … as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life, it stays with you, for … is a movable feast.’
  • The lyrics to ‘Once in a Lifetime’ by Talking Heads were inspired when David Byrne listened to members of a particular profession talking on the radio. If you add an ‘a’ to the end of that profession you get the surname of a supermodel born in 1965. Which profession?
  • On 25 February 2016, which footballer became the last member of France’s 1998 World Cup squad to announce his retirement from the game?

For the answers, click here

