What the papers say: An overdue overhaul for mental health and May’s Trump-sized opportunity

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

What the papers say: An overdue overhaul for mental health and May’s Trump-sized opportunity

Tom-Goodenough-240x294

9 January 2017

8:52 AM

9 January 2017

8:52 AM

Theresa May is launching yet another attempt to define herself as a politician today with a major speech on tackling the ‘hidden injustices’ of mental illness. The Prime Minister has won plaudits for taking on an issue which often gets ignored, says the Daily Telegraph. Yet it’s true that we have been here before, the paper says – pointing out that David Cameron made a similar pledge only a year ago. So what’s different? The Telegraph says there are ‘obvious benefits’ to May’s strategy to finally get to grips with this issue. But with the NHS in such a mess, her targets will be ‘hard to achieve’. There’s little doubt, the paper argues, that with a growing and ageing population, the strain on the health service will get worse over the coming years. So how should May improve mental health services while attempting to prop up the NHS? Chucking money at the problem isn’t enough, the Telegraph says. Instead, it’s time for a ‘complete rethink’ of the way all healthcare services – including those helping people with mental health issues – are funded. This ‘cannot be ducked any longer,’ the Telegraph concludes by saying.

The Times says its true that the provisions for youngsters with mental health problems are ’appalling’. ‘Half of all problems start by the age of 14’, the paper points out, ‘but on average it takes 110 days before even a seriously ill child is offered treatment’. So the fact Mrs May is talking about this subject today is good news. For a PM who has tried to make a Britain that works for everyone her goal, Theresa May needs her ‘social compassion’ agenda to succeed – and dealing with an issue which affects so many hundreds of thousands of children and their families is a good place to start. The Times says that policies such as training to help employers and teachers spot the early signs of mental health issues, and better diagnosis, too, are welcome steps along the way. After all, ‘the cost to our nation’s happiness and wellbeing is incalculable,’ the paper says.


Elsewhere, the FT says that Donald Trump offers an opportunity for Theresa May. While other leaders around the world approach Trump’s upcoming inauguration with caution, May has a chance to do something different – and embrace Trump. The potential benefit of doing so is obvious, says the FT: ‘creating a bond with the new president could boost her limited credentials as an international leader’. It’s true, after all, that in recent years, Britain’s relationship with the rest of the world has largely hinged on being members of the EU and having a special relationship with the US. With Brexit putting paid to the first of these the FT argues that ‘May cannot afford to damage the other’. It says that it’s obvious that the UK does have something to offer Trump’s America, in particular on ‘intelligence and security’: ‘two core areas of interest to Mr Trump’. And if she can use areas such as this to influence Trump, she may also succeed in urging him to have a re-think about his attitude towards Nato. Finally though, the FT says May mustn’t be fooled. Trump is likely to ‘use the UK as long as it suits him’. In her dealings with the president elect, May ‘will have to be equally hard-headed,’ the paper concludes.

Meanwhile, the Sun and the Daily Mail both continue their campaigns against state regulation of the press. In its damning editorial, the Sun urges its readers not to listen to the claims of ‘leftie luvvies’ and instead remember that ‘speech must be kept free — not ­regulated by prejudiced campaigners who want to bankrupt the papers they disapprove of’. The Sun says there are two sides in this argument: the ‘state-backed regulator Impress’ which is supported by a ‘host of vindictive celebs’. And then, on the other, there’s ‘every national publication, (and) every local newspaper in the country, and the vast majority of journalists’. Time is running out, the Sun says, ahead of the government’s deadline tomorrow on consulting the public on this issue.

The Daily Mail says ‘no country can call itself a true democracy without independent media’. Yet in Britain that media is coming under attack. Some of these threats we can do little about: commercially, for instance, local newspapers are shutting up shop up and down the country as a result of advertising squeezes. There’s also the danger from ‘left-wing’ groups such as ‘Stop Funding Hate’ which are trying to get advertisers not to promote their wares in certain newspapers. But the Mail says the biggest danger to Britain’s free press is the ‘insidious (one) posed by Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act’. It says the concept of this legislation – that newspapers would pay court costs, even if they won a case – would hand ’crooks, chancers and the corrupt a formidable weapon to silence criticism and continue their wrongdoing’. The Mail calls on readers to ‘make your voice heard’ before its too late and sign the Government’s consultation.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , ,

You might also like

o

The only mystery about Sir Ivan Rogers is why he was still in his job
christian religious fundamentalist handing out leaflets in the main street at the ballyclare may fair

How mass immigration is turning London back into a religious city
Sophy Ridge

Theresa May snubs Marr
Tributes left to George Michael

George Michael’s death shouldn’t mean that we gloss over his flaws

Is Trump rowing back on his threat to make Mexico pay for the wall?

A post-Brexit slump? Here’s the good news about Britain’s economy you didn’t hear
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

Labour Leadership Candidate Liz Kendall Addresses Supporters

Eight Americanisms you won’t be able to avoid in 2017

cleaning

The simple joy of cleaning

Vice-President Biden Hosts Luncheon For UK PM David Cameron

How today’s ruling class use meritocracy to stay at the top

gettyimages-74957528-820x550

Forget Dry January, take inspiration from Keith Richards in 2017

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close