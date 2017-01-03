Debt, housing, bills and rail fares

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Blogs Spectator Money

Debt, housing, bills and rail fares

Money

3 January 2017

10:32 AM

3 January 2017

10:32 AM

January will be one of the busiest months ever for debt charities, according to Citizens Advice and National Debtline.

A combination of overspending on Christmas and longer-term financial problems will result in many people asking for money advice this month, The Guardian reports. The paper says: ‘Citizens Advice expects more than 370,000 people to seek help on a range of financial issues including post-Christmas debts over the next two months. National Debtline, which took an average of 715 calls a day in December and helped more than 40,000 people online last month, said it expected January to be its busiest month in several years.’

Housing

The Government says that thousands of homes for first-time buyers will be built during 2016.

The BBC reports that 30 areas across England are to receive funding from the £1.2 billion ‘Starter Homes Land Fund’ for the new developments on brownfield sites. In order to quality for a discount of at least 20 per cent below market value, buyers must be aged between 23 and 40.


In other housing news, The Telegraph reports that property prices have ‘climbed to dangerous levels in several advanced economies, raising the risk of massive price falls if markets overheat’. It cites the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development which says it is monitoring ‘vulnerabilities in asset markets’ closely.

Bills

Household bills rocketed by almost £200 in 2016, according to new findings from comparethemarket.com. An analysis of costs across energy, motor and home insurance found that, after a £180 drop in 2015, bills rose by 9.7 per cent in the past year from £2,032 in 2015 to £2,223 in 2016.

With consumers taking on around £160 in debt over Christmas, according to recent analysis from comparethemarket.com, many will be starting the year £360 worse off.

Shopping

The continued rise in internet shopping resulted in a drop in the number of bargain-hunters hitting the sales on New Year’s Day.

The Daily Mail claims this could ‘signal the end of the January sales tradition’. The paper reported new data from the consultancy Springboard which said that footfall fell by 49.5 per cent at shopping centres and retail parks on Sunday, while a drop of 12.7 per cent was recorded on high streets. The average decline came to 23.8 per cent for all retailers.

Rail fares

The Times reports that rail commuters are now paying up to six times as much as their counterparts on the continent. This follows the latest round of fare increases which are pegged at more than the rate of inflation.

According to the paper, ‘regular passengers are spending as much as 14 per cent of their salary travelling by train to work every day, research being published today by a union-backed campaign shows. By comparison, the daily commute in countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain costs only 2 to 4 per cent of workers’ salaries, it is claimed.’

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, ,

You might also like

(Photo: Getty)

Garden villages are a good idea. Let’s get the bulldozers rolling

Honours have become a debased currency
Benjamin Netanyahu has repeated his call for European Jews to immigrate to Israel (Photo: Menahem Kahana/Getty)

How Donald Trump emerged as Israel’s unflinching champion

The sneering response to Trump’s victory reveals exactly why he won

The Spectator Christmas issue – an apology
Image: Getty

Why are we handing gongs to people who are just doing their jobs?
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

flags

Falling standards and flagging spirits

Canal At Amsterdam

Is The Evenings really the best Dutch novel of all time?

Rush Hour Metro

England: a populous totalitarian state on a war footing

tippi-downloaded

Tippi Hedren gives nothing away

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close