Max Mosley’s letter comes back to haunt him

It’s approaching D-Day for the government’s public consultation on press regulation and whether to trigger Leveson 2 with just hours to go until the deadline for submissions. Should the government decide to activate section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act, any publication not signed up to Impress — the press regulator largely funded by Max Mosley — will have to pay all the costs in a libel case even if it successfully defends a claim.
So, what of Mosley? Kelvin Mackenzie has today used his Sun column to cast some light on the man leading the charge to shackle the press. The former Sun editor has dug up a letter Mosley sent to the Times in which he called for an end to ‘coloured immigration’:
Given that Impress regulators have taken issue with the Daily Mail — accusing the paper of preaching hate, Mr S wonders what they will make of Mosley’s call for an end to ‘coloured immigration’…
