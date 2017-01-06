How mass immigration is turning London back into a religious city

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Blogs Coffee House

How mass immigration is turning London back into a religious city

Damian-Thompson
christian religious fundamentalist handing out leaflets in the main street at the ballyclare may fair

6 January 2017

1:36 PM

6 January 2017

1:36 PM

The bewildering influx of immigrants into London has had one effect that no one could have predicted 20 years ago: it’s making our capital city religious again.

We’ve noticed – but only up to a point. Islam is visible: the women in niqabs, the new mosques, the Halal butchers. But the transformation of Christianity in London is harder to spot. If you asked the average Londoner how many Sunday churchgoers in the city were black, I suspect he or she would be startled by the answer: about half of them.

My guest on this week’s Holy Smoke podcast is Ben Judah, whose knowledge of the demography of London was picked up by living in and among immigrant communities while researching his eye-opening book This is London.


Pentecostalism – especially of the West African variety – is by a wide margin the most dynamic Christian presence anywhere in Britain. Congregations spring up all the time – sometimes in buildings that are recognisably churches, but also in secular buildings ranging from office basements to converted warehouses.

Judah’s insights into this community are fascinating. Disturbing, too, if you prefer your Christianity to be polite and self-effacing. Hundreds of Pentecostal preachers flavour their evangelism with promises of miracle cures and sudden financial prosperity. But do their noisy followers actually believe these promises?

Also, how many of London’s Muslims really subscribe to the jihadist messages with which they are bombarded by fanatical Islamic ‘religious entrepreneurs’?

You’ll have to listen to the podcast to hear Judah’s thoughts. But here’s one fact that surprised me: London, headquarters of Britain’s easy-going metropolitan elite, now has fewer births out of wedlock than the rest of the country. Why do you think that is?

Listen here:

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , , ,

You might also like

Britain's outgoing ambassador to the European Union, Ivan Rogers, pictured with David Cameron

What the papers say: Sir Ivan ‘the terrible’ or a terrible loss?

Europe is still struggling to face up to the terror threat

A post-Brexit slump? Here’s the good news about Britain’s economy you didn’t hear
Bill Cash is a hardened rebel, but could David Cameron and the whips entice one of his colleagues back to loyalty? Picture: Press Association

Bill Cash makes a date with Sir Ivan
Tim Barrow and Philip Hammond

Tim Barrow’s appointment as Britain’s EU ambassador should silence May’s critics
Speakers Rally To Commemorate The 80th Anniversary Of The Battle Of Cable Street

Labour is heading for electoral disaster – will Corbyn now put his money where his mouth is?
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

dinah-craik

Women writers who deserve to be forgotten

harriet-walter-by-helen-maybanks-3

Harriet Walter’s gentle reproach to Shakespeare

cocteau-downloaded

Jean Cocteau: confessions of an opium addict

Rasputin

The Spectator on the killing of Rasputin

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close