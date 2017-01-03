Labour’s bad poll rating? It’s fake, says Corbyn’s brother

Anyone reading the news of late would be forgiven for thinking that Labour is far from election ready. In fact, the party’s poor polling led Unite’s Len McCluskey — a key Jeremy Corbyn ally — to yesterday declare that if the polls are ‘still awful’ come 2019, Corbyn could have to stand down.
However, fear not. It turns out that there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for the bad results: they’re fake. Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers has taken to Twitter in defence of the Labour leader. He suggests that Corbyn cannot be judged by the awful polling as ‘fake polls mislead’.
No doubt today’s report from the Fabian Society claiming Labour could win just 20pc of the vote in a 2020 general election is also a dud.
