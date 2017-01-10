Jeremy Corbyn takes inspiration from Venezuela

Today Jeremy Corbyn 2.0 has taken to the airwaves to bring home his newly-revamped populist message. Of his new policies, the one that has caught the most attention is his call for a maximum wage cap.
This would involve a maximum wage for the UK’s highest earners — in order to prevent the UK post-Brexit becoming a ‘grossly unequal, bargain basement economy’. However, this being Corbyn he failed to offer any specific figures when he announced the idea on the Today programme.
And just where could he have got this idea from? Well there are only two countries which have a maximum wage cap: socialist paradises’ Cuba and Venezuela. While Cuba has a maximum wage law stopping individuals earning more than $20 per month, Venezuela has a public salary limit.
Viva La Revolución!
Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.