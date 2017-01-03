X

Ivan Rogers resigns as Britain’s ambassador to the EU

Katy-Balls-240x294
Sir Ivan Rogers, right, with Philip Hammond
Sir Ivan Rogers, right, with Philip Hammond

3 January 2017

2:21 PM

3 January 2017

2:21 PM

With Brexit negotiations just months away, Sir Ivan Rogers has unexpectedly resigned as Britain’s ambassador to the EU. The Financial Times reports that the news came as a surprise to No.10, with Rogers previously expected to leave the post in November.

While Rogers is yet to give a reason for his departure, the decision comes after reports of growing tensions between No.10 and Rogers over Brexit. Rogers caused upset last month when it emerged he had told ministers it could take 10 years to negotiate a free trade deal with the EU. At the time, Rogers was accused of casting a ‘gloomy pessimism’ over Brexit and the Daily Mail reported that the knives were out for him. Many were dissatisfied with Roger’s role in David Cameron’s EU negotiations, after he persuaded Cameron to water down his demands for immigration controls. In Tim Shipman’s Brexit book All Out War, Cameron’s aides complain that Rogers dominated the negotiation process and was too quick to take ‘no’ for an answer.

It follows that many Brexit supporters will be cheered by the news of Roger’s departure — with Arron Banks already taking to Twitter to share his delight. However, his resignation means that the government now has a short time period to find a successor who understands the intricacies of the EU and can be on top of their brief when the negotiations begin.

