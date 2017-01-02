Garden villages are a good idea. Let’s get the bulldozers rolling

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Garden villages are a good idea. Let’s get the bulldozers rolling

(Photo: Getty)
(Photo: Getty)

2 January 2017

12:25 PM

2 January 2017

12:25 PM

There are few terms in the English language as irritating as ‘eco-village’ – which is really just ‘housing estate’ dressed up to sound more acceptable to Nimbys. Nevertheless, today’s announcement of 14 such ‘garden villages’ should be welcomed. Concentrating new homes in purpose-built new towns, villages and suburbs, where services and infrastructure are built as part of the development, upsets people who live nearby but ultimately it is the least painful way of accommodating the new homes which are so desperately needed.

And this time, please, can we please get the bulldozers rolling. For years, George Osborne used to talk about new towns. But while they got stuck in the pipeline, something quite different happened: the government loosened the planning system so that developers – at least those with good lobbying skills, if not actual corruption — can cherry-pick sites wherever they fancy. The result has been little developments of executive homes springing up along country lanes which can’t cope with the traffic. In one case where I live, permission was recently granted for a housing estate of 80 park homes along a single-track road – in spite of the drainage authority warning that the drains can’t cope. This is how schools and surgeries get overloaded and streets get flooded – when new homes are dumped in the countryside without any extra infrastructure or services to support them.

The only way we are going to civilise housing development is by building homes in conjunction with infrastructure. We need to be building new homes in places where new roads, schools, drains, surgeries, shops and all the rest form part of the development. We need, in short, new towns along the lines of those built post-war.


Trouble is, there never seems to be enough money to build the required infrastructure, which is why Osborne’s new towns and villages kept failing. But there could quite easily be enough money if only the government returned to the practice of the post-war new towns: and compulsorily-purchased the land required for new homes, at agricultural value. An acre of agricultural land in the south of England costs around £10,000. Give it planning permission for new homes and it is suddenly worth £1 million or more. At the moment that uplift in value is pocketed by the lucky owner of the land who has managed to persuade – by fair means or foul – a bunch of planning officers and councillors to grant it permission.

Yet if that uplift in value was instead to be taken by development corporations who were obliged to spend it on infrastructure, we would have ample roads, schools, surgeries and all the rest. If they could buy land at agricultural value, grant it planning permission and then sell plots to private developers, the rate of house-building could be speeded up enormously.

There is just one hurdle to overcome: the ‘landbanking’ lobby – companies which exist to speculate on development land. They, of course, rather enjoy the present system for the huge windfall profits it creates. The planning system depresses the value of land generally, but then pumps up the value of development plots. It effectively transfers wealth from landowners generally to the lucky few who know how to play the system.

That is no free market, and so no-one should object to what I have proposed as an interference in the free market. True, compulsory-purchase is a form of state confiscation and so offends some people. But without it we would have no coherent system of roads, railways and other infrastructure. There is no reason why these powers should not be used to ease the housing crisis, too.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged,

You might also like

portrait_10-12-16

Portrait of the year
Home Secretary Theresa May Delivers A Speech To International Police And Crime Conference

Conservative Party’s sincere apology backfires
Jeremy-Corbyn-with-Gerry-Adams copy

Jeremy Corbyn should not be allowed to rewrite the history of his support for the IRA

The Spectator Christmas issue – an apology
<> on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What were the worst predictions of 2016?

For the first time in my life, I feel ashamed to be British
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

p41-patek-pic

What makes Geneva tick

Female driving car and using mobile phone

Keep death off the roads with an app

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTEST

2016 has been my annus mirabilis

A picture taken on November 12, 2006 of

The horrifying life of the African guerrilla

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close