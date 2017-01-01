Foreign journalists consider abandoning Turkey after Reina nightclub attack

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Coffee House

Foreign journalists consider abandoning Turkey after Reina nightclub attack

TURKEY-ATTACK

1 January 2017

4:43 PM

1 January 2017

4:43 PM

It’s a sobering start to 2017 for many in Istanbul. Dozens dead and many more wounded after a man in a Santa suit opened fire on revellers at the Reina nightclub. For a city so used to attacks this one seems to have struck a deeper chord, perhaps because it was at the heart of a residential area called Ortakoy, rather than a big tourist mecca.

With its narrow winding streets and wooden houses, Ortakoy is normally a pleasant place to sip Turkish coffee and watch ships float by on the aqua blue waters of the Bosphorous. It’s home to an abundance of cafes and trinket shops, but just one street back from the strait you get a feel for real life in Istanbul. Fruit and veg shops spill out onto the pavement at the foot of Ortakoy’s steep hills. Vendors shout to their friends across the road. Stray cats and dogs wander freely, loved and fed by the entire neighbourhood.

A year ago Ortakoy saw a new class of people move in, foreign journalists. A conveniently short walk from the offices of the recently launched Turkish international English language news channel, TRT World, it was an attractive place to live. Not any more.

[Alt-Text]


A friend of mine recently commented that they were ‘safe in Ortakoy’ as nothing would happen there. Those words have come back to haunt them. The shooting was a 100 metres away from their home. Others were still clinking glasses and wishing for a more positive year ahead on their balconies as the screams began to sound below.

‘Crap, crap, crap,’ was all one managed to post on social media. Another, who moments before had posed for a New Year photo in the shadow of Reina, simply said ‘enough’. The wide grins of celebration instantly wiped clean from their faces.

‘I can’t take anymore,’ one of my closest friends told me. She’s spent the last few months planning a summer wedding in Istanbul. Weekends spent viewing potential venues, dress shopping and cake tasting. Now she’s having second thoughts. ‘Who would come?’ she asked.

Even those who spent the New Year away from Istanbul are not looking forward to the prospect of returning. The shine of a new job in one of the worlds most fascinating cities wore off long ago, but many stayed, grasping onto some sense that 2017 would bring quieter times. This attack in the wee hours of the New Year has made that seem impossible. That even goes for the hardy who thought they could take anything.

The drill of ‘marking yourself safe’ on social media has become too normal. That is the reality of living in Istanbul now. Every few weeks there’s another reason to leave and another blow to the whole country. 2016 saw Turkey battle on many fronts, politically, economically and socially. As a result it’s becoming more insular and less welcoming, especially for those who live a life so frowned upon by the conservatives who seem to be the vocal majority.

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged,

You might also like

‘The woman is a disaster!’: Camille Paglia on Hillary Clinton

The Spectator Christmas issue – an apology

The joys of Aldi – and my other life lessons from 2016
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has an awkward encounter with Boris Johnson in September 2016

Boris Johnson’s award-winning entry in the ‘President Erdogan Offensive Poetry’ competition
paulm

SNP MP comes to Russia’s defence

Honours have become a debased currency
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

p41-patek-pic

What makes Geneva tick

Female driving car and using mobile phone

Keep death off the roads with an app

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-PROTEST

2016 has been my annus mirabilis

A picture taken on November 12, 2006 of

The horrifying life of the African guerrilla

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close