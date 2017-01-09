Zoinks! When will financial firms stop pillaging our childhood memories?

X

Create an account to continue reading.

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles
For unlimited access to The Spectator, subscribe below

Registered readers have access to our blogs and a limited number of magazine articles

Sign in to continue

Already have an account?

What's my subscriber number?

Subscribe now from £1 a week

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers

Already a subscriber?

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access

ALL FROM JUST £1 A WEEK

View subscription offers

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Login

Don't have an account? Sign up
X

Subscription expired

Your subscription has expired. Please go to My Account to renew it or view subscription offers.

X

Forgot Password

Please check your email

If the email address you entered is associated with a web account on our system, you will receive an email from us with instructions for resetting your password.

If you don't receive this email, please check your junk mail folder.

X

It's time to subscribe.

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access – from just £1 a week

You've read all your free Spectator magazine articles for this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access

Online

Unlimited access to The Spectator including the full archive from 1828

Print

Weekly delivery of the magazine

App

Phone & tablet edition of the magazine

Spectator Club

Subscriber-only offers, events and discounts
 
View subscription offers Already a subscriber? Link my existing subscription

View subscription offers Already a subscriber?
Simply give us your subscriber number to continue
X

Sign up

What's my subscriber number? Already have an account?

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

Thank you for creating an account – Your subscriber number was not recognised though. To link your subscription visit the My Account page

Thank you for creating your account – To update your details click here to manage your account

X

Your subscriber number is the 8 digit number printed above your name on the address sheet sent with your magazine each week. If you receive it, you’ll also find your subscriber number at the top of our weekly highlights email.

Entering your subscriber number will enable full access to all magazine articles on the site.

If you cannot find your subscriber number then please contact us on customerhelp@subscriptions.spectator.co.uk or call 0330 333 0050. If you’ve only just subscribed, you may not yet have been issued with a subscriber number. In this case you can use the temporary web ID number, included in your email order confirmation.

You can create an account in the meantime and link your subscription at a later time. Simply visit the My Account page, enter your subscriber number in the relevant field and click 'submit changes'.

If you have any difficulties creating an account or logging in please take a look at our FAQs page.

Subscribe from £1 per week

Subscribe
Menu
Close

Blogs Spectator Money

Zoinks! When will financial firms stop pillaging our childhood memories?

Morph

9 January 2017

1:08 PM

9 January 2017

1:08 PM

I watched some extraordinary television yesterday. It was the kind of TV that makes your eyes widen and your jaw drop to the floor.

Not Sherlock, obviously. Much as I love the uptight detective, I know what I’m getting when I press the play button. I mean Morph, the animated clay character who made his debut back in 1977 and has now been recreated for the Sky Kids channel.

You read that right, Morph. In a homage to the mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap and The Sugarhill Gang, the legendary American hip-hop group, the diminutive children’s favourite and his cream-coloured pal Chas change (or, er, morph) into a couple of seasoned rap artists in a short entitled Rapper’s Delight.

My sister and I watched slack-jawed as Chas turned the volume up to 11 before joining Morph in what can only be described as a couple of minutes of sheer animated genius. Meanwhile, my four-year-old niece jigged around on the sofa, oblivious to the adult connotations of the show but enjoying it nonetheless.


It got me thinking about reinventions of childhood favourites. While I’m all in favour of a relaunch of Tony Hart’s plasticine pal, I’m less sure about another 21st century use of much-loved kids’ characters. I’m talking about financial adverts.

Earlier today Halifax unveiled Scooby-Doo as the latest character to feature in its TV advertising campaign. It follows the bank’s series of ads starring Top Cat, the gangster feline protagonist from the animated 60s series. I love a bit of Top Cat but I felt uneasy seeing a key part of my childhood being employed to sell mortgages. And just how sensible was it to use a character living in a bin to promote Halifax’s homeloans? As a Twitter commentator joked at the time, ‘Surely it was reckless lending like this that got the banks in to all that trouble in the first place?!’

I’ve seen the Scooby-Doo advert. The juxtaposition of Scooby and a bank made me squirm in my seat, particularly when the gang escape the clutches of a mummy by running into a Halifax branch. That’s when Scooby and Shaggy discover the benefits of the lender’s debit cards. Sigh.

Halifax’s Catherine Kehoe, managing director of group brands and marketing, said: ‘Just like the previous stars of our ads, Scooby and the gang help us demonstrate our commitment to helping customers to be better off, showing that whoever comes through our doors will be welcomed by our friendly, down-to-earth colleagues.’

The bank knows what it’s doing: last year’s Top Cat campaign generated more than four million views on Facebook and Twitter. I expect Scooby-Doo will enjoy a similar level of success.

Nevertheless, I’m in agreement with Spectator Money‘s Rebecca O’Connor who, when writing about sentimentality in financial adverts last November, said: ‘Their genius is the manipulation of emotion – and deep emotions too, that induce feelings of familiarity, security, even dependency.’

I don’t want to feel happy when I see a financial ad. I want to feel sceptical, possibly even a bit cross. So I have this to say: like wow Halifax, please stop plundering my favourite childhood shows to flog mortgages and credit cards.

Helen Nugent is Online Money Editor of The Spectator

Subscribe to The Spectator today for a quality of argument not found in any other publication. Get more Spectator for less – just £12 for 12 issues.

Tagged, , , , ,

You might also like

Why are people so terrified of Milo Yiannopoulos’s book?
(Photo: Toby Melville/Getty)

The other lesson that Theresa May must learn from Cameron’s failed EU negotiation
Rob Page (Photo: Getty)

‘Men against girls’ was a fitting description for Northampton Town’s 5-0 loss
GettyImages-50904193-3

There’s a simple explanation for the Brexit ‘hate crime’ spike

Bitcoin is booming – is drug-taking the reason why?
3

Economists called Brexit wrong, but so did the Bank of England
Show comments

Most Popular

Editor’s choice

istock-501706450

I couldn't bring myself to say 'depression'. And the GP wouldn't give me an appointment

England Media Access

Shoo-in skippers are often a disaster. Joe Root could be another

silence

So long and repetitive, I had a nap: Silence reviewed

ROYAL OPERA

Has the subtlety of a howitzer: Royal Opera’s Der Rosenkavalier reviewed

Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
All articles and content Copyright © 2015 The Spectator (1828) Ltd | All rights reserved
Site designed and built by interconnect/it
Close